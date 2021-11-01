Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Marshall University was a coveted commodity.
That’s the gist, the essence, the bottom line in the recent conference reconfiguration merry-go-round.
No offense intended toward Southern Miss, Old Dominion or James Madison, but the Thundering Herd was the school the Sun Belt Conference really, really wanted.
Nobody had to read between the lines to figure it out.
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill made it perfectly clear during a 10 a.m. press conference Monday morning in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
“Jeff O’Malley and I have been talking a lot,” said Gill candidly, referring to Marshall’s interim athletic director. “I thought at some point I was calling him so much, he was going to stop taking my calls. But he never did. I am really appreciative of that.”
That’s how interested the Sun Belt was in Marshall. The Herd was No. 1 on the SBC’s hit parade.
“When realignment started,” said Gill, “our goal was to identify institutions that could bring value to the Sun Belt. We felt really good about the 10 football-playing schools that we had — and 12 all-sport members — and felt like we were in the position of strength.
“But we certainly knew that there could be institutions that could add value to our conference. And Marshall does just that. Just think about the two national championships you have in football.
“Football is the key, certainly to this arrangement. It’s not the only thing that important, but it’s a very important part of it. The 17 bowl appearances that you have. And winning 75 percent of those post-season games in FCS is pretty impressive.
“And certainly that tracks with the Sun Belt’s success, as well. You know, men’s basketball obviously is an important part of this. You advanced to the second-round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. And, so, from an athletic stand-point, as well as an academic stand-point, Marshall fits the Sun Belt in missions and goals.”
The best part?
As Gill stated, the Sun Belt got stronger on Monday and Marshall is going to get stronger now, too.
This is a win-win situation for MU and the Sun Belt.
- What is wrong with Rob Manfred?
Besides the obvious, I mean. Has Major League Baseball’s commissioner lost all touch with reality? Unfortunately, that appears to be a rhetorical question.
How could Manfred attend the World Series in Atlanta and with a straight face say, “the Tomahawk Chop is not a racist gesture”?
That is so ludicrous, it is stupefying. Let’s review.
The Cleveland Indians had to drop Chief Wahoo and tentatively change their nickname to “Guardians.” And the NFL’s Washington Redskins had to dodge a bullet by calling itself the “Washington Football Team.”
But Atlanta can keep the “Braves” nickname and the “Tomahawk Chop” gesture.
Wow. Just wow.