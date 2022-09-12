Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- Last weekend left no doubt.
The Sun Belt Conference is indeed the best Group of Five league in college football.
It was proven unequivocally last weekend as Appalachian State defeated sixth-ranked Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station, Texas; Marshall beat No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend, Indiana; and Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42 in Lincoln, Nebraska, leading to head coach Scott Frost’s dismissal.
What a weekend. And what a coup for the Sun Belt. Just ask Marshall head coach Charles Huff.
“It wasn’t just a good weekend for Marshall,” said Huff on the Sun Belt conference call on Monday, “but for the entire conference. I think it really shows again what Commissioner (Keith) Gill and his administrative staff have put together is something really special.”
Indeed.
It was such a spectacular weekend, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill even joined the weekly conference call to talk to the media.
“I just want to say an extraordinary weekend for the Sun Belt Conference ... really off to a great start,” said Gill. “Old Dominion got us rolling in Week One with their win against Virginia Tech (20-17). We obviously won seven games that weekend.
“Then, we followed it up in Week Two, winning 10 more games and wins over two top-10 teams and, obviously, Georgia Southern’s win over Nebraska.”
What made it even more outstanding is Marshall and Appy State’s victories were televised nationally.
“App State beating Texas A&M and then Marshall beating Notre Dame ... just an outstanding week for Sun Belt football,” said Gill. “It’s outstanding that we were able to showcase that on national television.
“It was a great weekend for Sun Belt football. Really off to a good start and I can’t be more excited about how we are positioned.”
The three road wins by the Sun Belt vs. Power Five schools were the most by a Group of Five conference since 2000.
So, it just goes to show that the timing of Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison joining the Sun Belt couldn’t have been better.
Just check the cash register.
Sun Belt schools were paid a total of just slightly less than $4.2 million by their opponents last weekend.
- To the victors go the … sleeping on the floor?
That’s what happened to Appalachian State after its huge victory over Texas A&M. The team was marooned in College Station because the team’s charter aircraft had mechanical issues. After spending three hours in the airport, Appy State was told to come back in the morning.
The problem is the Mountaineers’ hotel from Friday night was already booked with new guests for Saturday night. So, the players stayed in hallways, conference rooms and the lobby.
Not much off a way to celebrate a big win, huh?
Appy State arrived back at the airport at 4:30 a.m. Sunday and finally arrived back in Boone, North Carolina, at 11 a.m.
Now, that’s what I call a road trip.