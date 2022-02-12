This is the day.
The day Americans wait 364 days to roll off the calendar until this day -- this uniquely special day -- arrives.
It is Super Bowl Sunday.
This is the day when people who aren’t even football fans still will watch the game. Why? Just because. That is the allure, the magnetism of this special NFL championship game.
In case anybody is wondering, this is Super Bowl LVI. Or, for those with questionable proficiency in Roman numerals, it’s Super Bowl 56. Theoretically, the game between the “Cinderella” Cincinnati Bengals and the 4-point favorite Los Angeles Rams will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
But we all know the opening kickoff will be later than that, so we shrug our shoulders and eat some more food. But while we wait, it might be a good idea to come to grips with what is happening in the NFL leading up to Super Bowl LVI.
Simply put, the NFL is a mess.
There are racial inequality problems. There are officiating problems. There are problems with inane rules. There are problems, problems and more problems.
The most troubling is the racial inequality, as it relates to head coaches in the NFL. The recent hiring of Lovie Smith by the Houston Texans raises the number of Black head coaches to four, compared to 22 white head coaches.
That inequity is staggering, which is even worse when the ratio of players is considered. There are 432 white players, according to NBC News, compared to 1,220 players of color.
Yet, there are merely four Black head coaches? Sad, but true. There are Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Washington’s Ron Rivera, the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh and the recently hired Smith.
And it’s not because of a lack of candidates. Such coordinators as former Marshall University star Byron Leftwich and Eric Bieniemy leap to mind.
This inequality has become such an issue that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in hiring processes across the league.
This racial inequality simply can’t be tolerated any longer.
Then there is the officiating, which seems to get worse with each passing season. What’s the solution? For starters, the NFL needs to make officials full-time employees.
It only makes sense.
As it is, these part-time employees earned an average of $205,000 for the 2019 season, according to The Sporting News.
Then there’s the inconsistency of the officiating, which seems to get worse every season. How about the Rams’ Von Miller accidentally putting his hand inside quarterback Tom Brady’s face mask and bloodying his lip, while the referee stood and watched and didn’t call a penalty? The ref did call a penalty on Brady, however, when he yelled at the official.
Then there’s the “taunting rule” that was a point of emphasis. Until, that is, Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill flashed a peace sign at a Buffalo Bills defensive back as the wideout raced for a 64-yard touchdown.
The only consistent aspect of NFL officiating is its inconsistency.
And don’t forget the inane idea of using a coin flip to virtually decide the outcome of a playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City that went into overtime.
Of course, none of this will be mentioned during the Super Bowl LVI telecast. And there won’t be as many penalties called or as many plays reviewed, either. Why? It eats into the time allotted for commercials.
Otherwise, happy Super Bowl … I think.