Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- The sporting world loves an over-achiever.
It’s an innate part of a sports fans’ psyche.
That’s the reason everyone always pulled for Ryan Switzer. Standing a mere 5-foot-8 and weighing a less than impressive 181 pounds, the Charleston native was a distinct underdog.
It’s particularly true considering the sport the former George Washington High School star chose — football. Anybody seen a 5-8, 181-pound major college star lately?
Of course not.
Well, there’s a reason for that.
Yet, Switzer overcame all the odds, proved all the naysayers wrong and succeeded despite his size — or lack thereof.
After graduating from GW, Switzer was offered a scholarship by Marshall’s then-head coach Doc Holliday. But Switzer had his eyes on the big-time and signed with North Carolina.
Naysayers thought he was in over his head, but Switzer quickly proved them wrong. As a freshman, he led the NCAA with an average of 20.9 yards per punt return. That includes five punt returns for touchdowns. Besides the returns, Switzer also caught 32 passes for 341 yards and three TDs.
And he was just getting started.
As a sophomore, Switzer exploded for 61 catches and 757 yards with four touchdowns. Then, as a junior, he accumulated 55 catches for 697 yards and six TDs besides returning two punts for touchdowns.
But he saved the best for last.
As a senior, Switzer exploded for a school-record 96 catches for 1,112 yards and six TDs.
Not bad for a little guy, huh?
But he wasn’t done proving people wrong. Not by a long shot. Instead, Switzer was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
After a season in Dallas, Switzer was traded to the Oakland Raiders in late April and, then, to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 28, 2018. That’s where Switzer enjoyed his most NFL success.
Besides catching 36 passes for 253 yards and a TD, Switzer returned 30 punts for 252 yards and returned 30 kickoffs for 607 yards.
Then, it happened.
Switzer suffered a back injury the next November and never came back from it. But he tried. Switzer spent two seasons on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.
But it was the end of the road.
Switzer retired Monday at the tender age of 27.
But what an example he set for all those young athletes that weren’t blessed with good size. Switzer is living proof that the only size that matters is the size of an athlete’s heart.
Happy retirement, Ryan.
- What a coincidence.
The same season that Notre Dame chooses to sit alone and aloof, seemingly ignoring the Big Ten’s overtures to give up their independence and join the league, is also the season the Irish will play Marshall University in football for the first time in history.
Who would have guessed?
Yet, that will be the case when the Thundering Herd visits South Bend at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Just think.
While the conference realignment advocates can’t wait for Notre Dame to make a decision one way or the other, Marshall can’t wait to test itself against the Fighting Irish.
Of course, a check for $1.25 million does make it rather lucrative for Marshall.
And then some.