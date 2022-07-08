Let’s take a walk.
We’ll cross 3rd Avenue at the Shewey Building, then head north on 22nd Street toward the Dot Hicks Softball Field.
Anybody guess where we’re going yet?
That’s right, we’re going to take a walking tour of the site of Marshall University’s new proposed baseball field. Talk about grass roots. This is as grassy as it gets.
Notice how empty this three-piece parcel of land is?
The only obstructions are the three old, abandoned brick buildings on the far west side of the property. Those buildings obviously housed vagrants for years and years. But in the near future they will be razed.
Otherwise, what becomes more and more noticeable is how amazingly flat the property is. There are no dips or ditches. No mounds of earth, either. Just plain flat.
That has to be good news for the construction companies working on MU’s future baseball field. It certainly will cut down on the excavation.
As we walk a bit further, it almost appears like a large portion of the middle of the property was once paved or, at the very least, graveled. It, too, is flat.
On some days — this being one — large, flat bed tractor trailers park in the vacant property. There happened to be two on this day. The drivers are simply killing time while they wait for the next call and the next load. This just happens to be a nice, calm, unobtrusive out-of-the-way place for some malingering.
But not for long.
Those days are numbered.
In the meantime, however, further walking down a make-shift road revealed lots of tall, green grass growing — again — on level ground.
Finally, at the very back of the property there are railroad tracks and, then, the flood wall.
After walking the property it appears the placement of the new baseball field should be a no-brainer. The concourse should be juxta-positioned with its back towards 3rd Avenue, so batters will be hitting towards the Ohio River.
In other words, Marshall’s softball hitters and baseball hitters would be hitting in opposite directions. That seems to be sensible.
It also appears there will be plenty of room for two concession stands. At one point, Marshall’s thinking was to have one combined concession stand and rest rooms for softball and baseball.
But, now, it appears there will be separate concessions and rest rooms for baseball and softball. That’s probably because now the plan is to sell beer at the new baseball field.
All in all, it was a nice, informative walk through Marshall’s future baseball home.
Now, we’ll just wait for someone to holler, “Play Ball!”