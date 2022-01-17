Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the snow-covered opinions du jour.
n Taz Sherman is struggling.
Not with just his shooting, either. West Virginia University’s star guard didn’t put up a stat line of 1-for-9 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, only five points with one assist and two turnovers in a 85-59 loss to Kansas because he was having an off night.
It’s because Sherman isn’t well. He still hasn’t completely shaken off the effects of a bout with COVID-19.
“Taz didn’t look like he was 100% [Sunday],” said WVU coach Bob Huggins during a Zoom call Monday. “He’s not 100% yet. I’m not a doctor. I can’t put a percentage on it, but I know he’s not 100%.”
That’s disturbing news considering WVU hosts No. 5 Baylor at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the WVU Coliseum.
n It’s time to name Jeff O’Malley as Marshall’s athletic director.
There, I said it. Somebody needed to. I mean, what more does he need to do? Besides being MU’s Associate Director of Athletics/Chief Of Staff for the last 20 years, O’Malley has been Marshall’s Interim Athletic Director since last July.
He steered MU through a football season with first-year head coach Charles Huff, and he led Marshall’s popular move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.
That’s pretty strong for an interim guy.
Besides that, O’Malley supplied some factual information that corrected some misinformation from a 247Sports story. According to the post, there was supposed to be a meeting of Sun Belt athletic directors followed by a meeting of SBC presidents to vote on whether Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison could join the league in 2022 or ’23.
But O’Malley says that’s not the case. Instead, each school will negotiate a buyout from C-USA, except for JMU, which will deal with the Colonial Athletic Association.
That makes much more sense.
And speaking of making sense, allow me to reiterate that it’s time to name O’Malley as MU’s athletic director.
n We’ve heard of déjà vu.
But how about déjà BG?
That’s what Jarret Doege is experiencing. After playing in the Mid-American Conference for Bowling Green University in 2017-18, now the former WVU quarterback will be finishing his career in — appropriately enough — another Bowling Green.
This one is located in Kentucky and is home for Western Kentucky University. After three seasons at WVU (2019-21), Doege entered the transfer portal and decided to finish his playing career for the Hilltoppers.
So, yes, Doege is trading one Bowling Green for another.
That’s what I call a move with distinction. Particularly, considering Doege has thrown for 10,494 yards during his college career.
But there’s also another potential coincidence lurking in the shadows. What if Marshall ends up staying in Conference USA until 2023?
If that happens, the Thundering Herd would play its usual East Division game against Western Kentucky and face Doege just one season after he was WVU’s quarterback.
There’s irony, and then there’s delicious irony.
My palate says this is yummy.