There’s a prevalent notion that Nick Saban doesn’t give a good ol’ country road about West Virginia.
Almost Heaven?
Not so much.
Never mind the 69-year-old football coaching great was born in Fairmont, grew up in the little town of Monongah (population 1,044) in Marion County and quarterbacked Monongah High School to the 1968 Class A football state championship by handing off to star running back Kerry Marbury, who became a star at West Virginia University.
Despite all that, Saban never seemed to say much about his home state — good, bad or indifferent. Okay, maybe a little indifferent.
But as Saban rose to fame while winning seven NCAA championships, most notably six with Alabama including 2020 and one at LSU, there never seemed to be any mention of the Mountain State.
Until now.
Thanks to Charles Huff, who left Alabama’s glorious program as running backs coach to accept Marshall University’s head coaching job, we have a much better, much kinder picture of Saban’s allegiance to his home state.
“Coach Saban loves this state,” said Huff, during his introductory press conference. “He bleeds West Virginia. He is a West Virginian. He does not deny it. He’s actually proud of it.
“The one thing he told me in our discussions before I left, he said, ‘That’s a very proud state. That’s a very proud university.’ He said, ‘If you go there and it’s done right, you’ll never want to leave.’
“I think when you look at the track record of coaches who have been here, that goes to that sentiment. Coaches don’t just come here to leave. Coaches come here and they look up and it is 10-15 years later and they’ve had success while here.”
Perhaps more than any other perception, Saban explained to Huff exactly what it feels like to be one of us — a West Virginian.
“Coach Saban really gave me the insight,” said Huff, “on how this place, how you could fall in love with it, how it would embrace you, how the passion for the fans, passion for the alumni, the passion for the current players, really permeates itself without even you really looking deep into it.
“The hours I’ve been here, from the coffee shop to the hotel to the gas station, this community is screaming for energy, enthusiasm and getting this program back to the days that we all know.”
So, what did Huff learn from the two years he spent with Saban?
“I think one of the many things. ... we could have a seven-hour press conference and we’d probably only get through the first thing I learned,” said Huff. “I think what I’ve learned is the ability to sustain success. The ability to sustain success is through consistency and approach, consistency in message, and consistency in work ethic.
“When you look at the Alabama program, the one thing that a lot of people will recognize is the sustained success. Coach Saban has instilled that in me — how to sustain success. And when you take over a program like Marshall — this is not a rebuild. This is a program that has had success. This is a program that has been successful.
“The players in the locker room don’t want a coach standing up here talking about in three years we’ll be really, really good. I’ll be able to apply those lessons that I learned from Coach Saban and the Alabama football program about how to sustain success, so we can hit the ground running.”
That leaves only one thing to be said.
Thanks, Nick.
Thanks for sending your fellow West Virginians a coach such as Charles Huff.