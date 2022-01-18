MORGANTOWN — Why is the Big 12 the best basketball conference in America?
Look no further than the Baylor at West Virginia University game to answer that question.
This game had it all.
Threes. Runs. Rallies. Slam dunks. Controversies. Vocal fans.
It was a bona fide shame that anybody had to lose this highly entertaining game. But, as always, somebody did indeed have to suffer that indignity.
In this case, it was the homestanding Mountaineers, who fought and fought and then fought some more. But WVU simply couldn’t prevail over the defending NCAA champion, finally losing 77-68.
Was Baylor the better team?
Yes.
But, surprisingly enough, not by much.
It was one of those games where Baylor kept almost putting the Mountaineers away. The Bears were getting “thisclose.” But until the final moments it was never close enough.
That’s because WVU simply refused to concede. Goodness knows, the Mountaineers had every opportunity, but it just wasn’t in them to give up.
Instead, they fought and battled and stubbornly kept climbing back into the game after nearly being blown out. It was amazing to watch.
It all started in the first half when it looked like Baylor was going to turn it into a no-contest. With 9:43 remaining, the Bears’ Matthew Mayer swished a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Baylor a 27-12 lead.
It wasn’t looking good for the Mountaineers. Baylor had four slam dunks and was leading in assists 10-2. Baylor led the all-important “points in the paint” statistic by an overwhelming 14-0 margin with 7:25 left in the half.
It had blowout written all over it.
So what did WVU do? What else? The Mountaineers went on an amazing 14-0 run over the next 3:39. They made five of their last six field goal attempts. Defensively, WVU harassed Baylor into a scoring drought of 4:33 that included five turnovers.
So much for the blowout.
WVU even took a lead at 48-45 with 14:25 remaining. But then the Big 12 happened again. No team is ever out of it in this league, it seems.
The Mountaineers’ shooters inexplicably lost their range, missing 11 straight shots at one point. The scoring drought lasted 4:19.
Yet, a few moments later, a Sean McNeil coast-to-coast layup actually gave WVU a 54-53 lead with 8:39 remaining. How did that happen? It’s the Big 12.
But down the stretch, Baylor slowly, yet steadily, began pulling away. A 54-56 deficit grew to 56-60 and then 59-66. The dagger came when Mayer and Adam Flagler buried back-to-back 3-pointers for Baylor. That grew the Bears’ lead to 68-61 and that meant it was all over but the booing of Mayer.
Yes, the mullet-wearing Mayer.
There are some things that no self-respecting Mountaineer fan will ever quit doing. And, yes, booing the Baylor’s lanky sharp-shooter, who finished with 20 points, is near the top of the list.
The WVU faithful would have rather had a win, however, and they weren’t alone. Iconic head coach Bob Huggins shared that sentiment.
During postgame he softly lamented, “We’ve got to get better, man.”
Well, guess what?
Half of the head ooaches in the Big 12 offer up that very same lament on game nights each week. It’s both the curse and the blessing of playing in the best basketball conference in America.
But winning or losing, it certainly is fun to watch.