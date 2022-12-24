Enough was enough.
That is the conclusion West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown finally seemed to reach.
He had clutched at straws. He had inherited straws. He had brought in “can’t miss” straws. All to no avail. No matter what Brown tried quarterback-wise, it didn’t work.
Whether it was a quarterback he inherited such as Jack Allison or one who transferred in like Austin Kendall or one he shared a family relationship with like Jarret Doege or one from the transfer portal who had “can’t miss” and “sure fire” tattooed on his right arm like J.T. Daniels …
Whatever the case, whatever the scenario it just never panned out.
So, Brown finally reached “enough is enough” level. Oh, sure, he’s bringing in Sean Boyle, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound freshman quarterback from Charlotte, who had offers from Charlotte, UConn, Rutgers, Memphis and South Florida. But that’s only because an FBS program has to have at least three QBs on the roster.
The truth of the matter, however, is Brown is going into the 2023 season with two quarterbacks — junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol. What do they have in common? They both were recruited by Brown.
Bingo.
Brown finally reached the conclusion it’s better to go with home-groomed talent than reach for veteran gun-slingers wearing “Have Arm, Will Travel” tattooed on their throwing arms.
So, it’s going to be Greene and Marchiol — period.
“We’re going with these two guys we’ve got (Greene and Marchiol) and, then, Sean Boyle will come in (as a freshman enrolling in January),” said Brown. “We’ve done the portal thing and we’ve done the transfer thing. Now, we’re in the mode that we’re going to develop the guys we have here.”
Amen.
“At this point in time,” continued Brown, “I don’t anticipate taking a transfer quarterback. I think Garrett has shown a lot of growth. He played well, winning the Oklahoma game and starting the Oklahoma State game.
“Nicco came in at the end of the Oklahoma State game and I’m really pleased with his development over the last 12 months. It will be those two guys competing for the starting job in the spring and Sean will obviously join in. We also have some walk-ons — Jake Robbins is a good player. We don’t have the intention of adding another one.”
Amen, again.
When it comes to the quarterback position, this is the best move Brown has made since he arrived in Morgantown. Just look at the results. Greene came off the bench to lead WVU to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma in Mountaineer Field. Greene finished with 138 yards and a TD passing and 119 yards and two more touchdowns rushing.
Next, in a 24-19 home loss to Kansas State, Greene started and completed 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Then, came the final game of the season at rain-drenched Oklahoma State. Greene started again and completed 8 of 14 passes for 48 yards and a pick, while rushing for 47 yards and a TD on six carries.
But, then, he suffered a concussion.
So, true freshman Marchiol came off the bench and showed uncommon poise and unusual maturity by nailing down the 24-19 upset win.
In the process, they showed Brown all he needed to know. Sometimes the transfer portal simply isn’t the answer.
Give Neal Brown credit for realizing that.