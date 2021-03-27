It’s officially named the “transfer portal.”
But, to be perfectly honest, that’s a misnomer.
What it should be called is the “revolving door.” That name is much more accurate because it’s what the so-called “transfer portal” actually is.
Just look at West Virginia’s two major college basketball programs. Marshall University already has lost three players to the transfer portal, while West Virginia University has had a pair of players depart.
The Thundering Herd lost four-year starting guard Jarrod West, 6-foot-8 senior forward Jannson Williams and 6-9, 335-pound redshirt junior center Iran Bennett, who transferred to Eastern Kentucky.
Meanwhile, WVU 6-7, 215-pound junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and 6-0, 188-pound point guard Jordan McCabe have left the Mountaineers.
The reason?
Opportunities.
That’s particular the case with MU’s West. If the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native is going to have any chance to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA, West realizes he has to prove himself at the Power Five level.
That’s why West reportedly is having serious conversations with Louisville and Pittsburgh. The fact of the matter is West had a Zoom meeting with Panthers head coach Jeff Capel and his staff last Tuesday.
“I felt very comfortable and it was a really good Zoom,” West was quoted by Pittsburgh Sports Now. “They were very thorough and you can tell that they’re a very good group of people. It was good, real good.
“They emphasized with me where they are in their program. They talked to me about what they need and where I would fit in. They were very honest with me and didn’t make any promises to me about playing time or anything like that.
“I just appreciated the genuine talk and the energy in their voice. Obviously Coach Capel is a really good coach and I really appreciated his honesty.”
Here’s some more honesty. Pitt has lost five players to the transfer portal, including three starters from the 2020-21 season, and needs players.
“While they didn’t promise me anything in terms of playing time,” West continued, “they did promise to help me and invest in as much time as they can with me to help me grow as a person, as a student and as a player. They want to give me as many resources as possible to achieve my goals and achieve everything that I want to accomplish.”
Again, let’s be honest.
Why wouldn’t West want an opportunity to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the well-known Capel?
“I love his energy, loved his enthusiasm and loved his identity,” West told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “You can tell where he came from, the type of person he is, what he’s grown from and what he’s learned.
“You can just tell how he’s evolved as a person and how he’s grown and learned as a coach. I love everything about him and feel like we have a lot of similarities. We think the same way and as I said, I loved his energy and enthusiasm.”
Is it a done deal? No. But West has stated he wants to make his decision “sooner rather than later.”
Now, ready for some irony? After losing Williams and Bennett, Marshall needs to add a big man to its roster. One of the “bigs” the Herd is considering, according to sources, is Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, 6-8, 218-pound sophomore.
Coulibaly, a native of Mali in West Africa, started 20 of 22 games last season, averaging 22.0 minutes, 5.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.
And where did Coulibaly play last season? Where else? Pittsburgh. It could be like Marshall and Pitt were trading players.
Which is precisely why the transfer portal should be called what it really is.
The revolving door.
