All Zoom meetings are not created equal.
Some are simply more fun than others.
Case in point, West Virginia University’s weekly Zoom chat with the media on Tuesday. The meeting was a preface to WVU’s matchup vs. No. 16-ranked Kansas State at noon Saturday in Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
So, why was this particularly Zoom meeting more entertaining? It was because it almost turned into a game. A coach would make a comment and, then, in my mind I would offer a translation.
For example:
n “Will Howard has a real calm demeanor,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown, referring to K-State’s true freshman starting quarterback.
Translation: This kid is really remarkable.
n “The Vaughn kid is elusive,” said Brown of K-State running back Deuce Vaughn. “We have to I.D. him.”
Translation: First, the Mountaineers have to find him. That’s no easy task considering Vaughn stands a mere 5-foot-5 tall and weighs only 168 pounds. As far as identifying him goes, I’m guessing that getting Vaughn’s finger prints is a long-shot.
n "I don't know if we handled success, defensively, as well as we needed to," said Brown, referring to WVU’s defensive performance against Texas Tech.
Translation: After becoming the No. 1 ranked defense in the country, the Mountaineers turned in one of their poorest defensive performanes of the season.
n "K-State plays good complementary football,” said Brown.
Translation: The pieces all seem to fit whether it's offense, defense or special teams. K-State is the complete package.
n "I think they create their own breaks,” said Brown. “In a word, they compete. They really compete."
Translation: That means the Mountaineers had better be clicking on all cylinders in all three phases.
n "I spent some years in the Big Ten,” said WVU offensive coordinator Jerad Parker, who coached previously at Purdue. “Kansas State reminds me of a good, hard-nosed Big Ten defense."
Translation: That is high praise. It's also scary. Especially on Halloween.
n "They don't do anything hardly ever to beat themselves,” said WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. “They are simple and they're subtle and you appreciate a team like that.
Translation: K-State is the real deal. That is quality praise.
n "They use Vaughn in a matchup situation,” said Lesley. “They kind of hide him. He's small. Finding him is one thing, but after you find him you still have to tackle him."
Translation: First, he’s a needle in a haystack. Second, tackling Vaughn is like trying to catch a flea bare-handed.
n "We're going to have to be really good against this team,” said Lesley.
Translation: K-State hasn’t won four straight games with smoke and mirrors.
n "They can hide him off of motion and he's shifty," said Lesley, referring to the diminutive Vaughn.
Transaltion: Imagine a game of hide-and-go-seek in shoulder pads.
n "That kid has proven he can be electric with the ball in his hands," said WVU co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae.
Translation: Vaughn can blow a breaker in WVU's defensive box.
n When asked to compare Vaughn to Kansas star Pooka Williams, who is 5-10, 170 pounds, Addae replied, "This kid is dynamic in a different way. He can make you miss in a phone booth."
Translation: That's an old school comment, but in this case it happens to be true.
So, who is going to win this game?
WVU, 27-24.
Season Record: 8-2
