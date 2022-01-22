Did anybody see this “Brave New World” coming?
Only Aldous Huxley.
Goodness knows, West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins and Marshall University head coach Danny D’Antoni never imagined a college basketball world that would be dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet here we are.
Huggins and D’Antoni never know from one day to the next which players, coaches or support staffers will be unavailable due to the virus. Why, they don’t even know when a game might be suddenly scratched and rescheduled.
It’s like living in limbo on a daily basis.
"More and more guys in the conference have been affected,” said Huggins. “It's not going to be an easy thing, not an easy fix. It's particularly hard for us. You know, because we can't jump in a bus and go play.
“So it's harder on us than it is on anybody else. I would assume it will continue to be that way. There's not a whole lot we can do about it.”
The two-game road trip the Mountaineers had scheduled at Texas on Jan. 1 and then at TCU on Jan. 3 is a prime example. After flying to Austin, Texas, to play the Longhorns, WVU was informed the second game of the trip vs. TCU was postponed due to COVID.
"For us, we had a two-game road trip scheduled,” said Huggins. “We were going to go play Texas and then go up and play TCU. That is a whole lot easier on our guys than flying out to Austin, turn around and flying home and turning around and flying back to Fort Worth.
“But it's not anybody's fault. There's nobody to blame. That's just the way it is. We have to deal with it."
That’s the frustrating part. There’s no outlet for blame assessment.
D’Antoni also is well aware of the frustration because Marshall had a similar two-game road trip turn into only one contest. The Thundering Herd traveled to Ruston, Louisiana, to play Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30, but the second part of the trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for a game on Jan. 1 had to be postponed.
Welcome to our COVID world.
"Two years ago, we had lost Jon [Elmore] and C.J. [Burks],” said D’Antoni. “We had to regroup from that. About mid-season we started getting better and I think we won nine of our last 11 games. We were playing at a level where we went to the NCAA Tournament and won the CIT here.
“We were playing at that level and had a chance. We played UTEP in the Conference USA Tournament and we beat 'em by 14 or 15 points. And all of a sudden the tournament is called off. From there, it just got worse."
Did it ever.
"We came back the next year and we were in and out of practices,” said D’Antoni. “Different people were getting sick. And they put them in a one-room deal where they were by themselves for 10 days. They couldn't see anybody.
“The league changed the schedules. You didn't know who you were going to play. A lot of it depended on, 'OK, which one is canceled and which one can play?' If you cancel the one you were going to probably win or had to play the one that was going to be a toss-up ... or you canceled the home games and had to go on the road all the time.
"It wasn't a real fair way of saying these are your best teams for sure that year during the regular season.”
It’s like coaching on the fly all the time.
"Yeah, all the time,” said D’Antoni. “Coming into the first FAU game, we didn't even have enough players to scrimmage. You lose your rhythm. And you're playing walk-ons and managers. It's been difficult.
“It's difficult on the coaches. Mark [Cline, assistant coach] was sick. Scott [Rigot, assistant coach] was sick. Fisher [Cross, assistant director of operations] was sick. Neal Scaggs [director of operations] was sick. Goran [Miladinovic, 7-foot center] was out 10 days."
It’s like coaching in limbo.
"It's hard when you don't practice with them,” said D’Antoni. “Your rhythm is not there. And the players' minds are somewhere else. They're not as sharp and focused if there's something on the outside there looming.
“It's just a tough deal. And we come to this year and start out 7-3 and we start having COVID issues again, and now we can't find a way to win."
As for Huggins, in 40 years of coaching he never has dealt with the likes of this.
"We've been through the flu and all that kind of stuff,” said Huggins, “but I've never been through anything like these last couple of years. We've had guys who had colds, but the remedy for having a cold was put a sweatshirt on and sweat it out.
"So, they go through practice, sweat it out, take what the doctor recommended, drink a lot of water and show up and play the next day. Nobody ever worried are you going to get the whole team sick, are you going to get the opponents sick."
The only good news?
Huggins and D’Antoni have dealt with COVID throughout the 2020-21 season, so now they’ve had a year of experience on how to handle the situation.
"We had a year to go through it once,” said Huggins. “It's not near as bad as it was a year ago. A year ago, it was are they going to show up or not show up? It was kind of like an AAU game. Which guys are they going to pick up from another team ... AAU stuff.
"With this, it's which guy is going to be allowed to play? I think it was a lot more dramatic than it is today. You know what's going on more now. Last year you had no idea what was going to happen."
That’s what the world of college basketball coaching has become in what will be remembered as the “COVID Era.”
It won’t be remembered fondly.