Oscar got it right.
That certainly comes as no surprise.
What would have been surprising is if Tshiebwe (pronounced SHEEB-way) hadn’t removed his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.
It wouldn’t just have been surprising, it would have been stunning.
There was never a doubt in my mind that the 6-foot-9, 258-pound power forward wouldn’t return to West Virginia University for his sophomore season in 2020-21.
Tshiebwe simply isn’t that kind of young man.
The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who played high school basketball in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, is courteous, very articulate and extremely loyal.
It’s easy to read between the lines and see that Tshiebwe really had no intention of staying in the 2020 NBA Draft. That’s because — although he bears no resemblance to “Dirty Harry” — he realizes his limitations. He knows he’s not ready now.
What Tshiebwe needed to find out from the NBA was what improvements he needed to make so he could be ready for the 2021-22 draft.
It’s a very smart move.
And I would have expected no less from Tshiebwe.
All it takes is one conversation with him to realize he’s a well-spoken young man with a very good head on his shoulders. And, truth be told, I’m guessing Tshiebwe already knew where he needed to improve. He just wanted the NBA to confirm his suspicions.
My guess is the NBA Draft personnel told him the same thing I would have. Namely, develop a reliable 15-foot jumpshot. As talented and relentless as Tshiebwe is in the post, imagine him being able to step out and bury a mid-range jumper.
He would be unstoppable.
That’s what I foresee happening because the stroke is there. Tshiebwe proved that during the 2019-20 season by shooting 70.8 percent (102 of 144) from the foul line.
All he needs to do is work on the mid-range jumper, improve his footwork in space, get a ton of repetitions in and the rest will fall in place.
Then there’s the other silver lining. If Tshiebwe can make defenders respect his mid-range jumper, look how much that will open the lane for 6-10 Derek Culver in the post, as well as create space for slashing small forward Emmitt Matthews to take baseline.
It would open up WVU’s entire offense and create the space the Mountaineers were missing last season.
Tshiebwe perfecting a mid-range jumpshot is that important.
Both to his future and the Mountaineers’.
DRAFT BREAKDOWN: There weren’t many surprises in a breakdown of which college conferences had the most players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The SEC, as expected, outdistanced the field with 63. The Big Ten was second with 48. The disappointing part was that the Big 12 finished tied for last among the Power Five conferences with just 21 selections.
The Pac-12 had 32 and the ACC 21.
The leader among the Group of Five wasn’t surprising, either. The AAC, as usual, led the way with 17 players selected. The surprise was that Conference USA tied for second with the Mountain West at 10 draft picks apiece.
That was a great showing for C-USA.
Meanwhile, the independents had nine, followed by the Sun Belt at seven, FCS six, Divisions II and III three, and the Mid-American Conference continued its free-fall into anonymity with a meager two picks.
The Big 12 and the MAC both need to improve.
