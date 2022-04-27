Cincinnati finally claimed a win.
The Reds?
No, the Reds’ fans.
Cincinnati baseball fans have been chirping ever since the Reds’ 10-5 home-opening loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. The problem? Reds management traded away several star players during the preseason.
The list included outfielder Nick Castellanos, outfielder Jesse Winker, shortstop Eugenio Suarez and pitchers Sonny Gray and Amir Garrett.
It caused such a stir that one woman, who had purchased season tickets via a Capital One card, filed a fraud charge with the credit card company and it upheld her claim.
The Reds’ battle with their fans has been escalating ever since.
The problem is, before the April 12 home opener, Reds President Phil Castellini answered the question of why fans should remain loyal to the team by rather snidely saying, “Well, where are you going to go?”
That ignited an already flammable fan base.
So, on April 23 during a 5-0 loss to St. Louis, a hired airplane towed a banner over Great American Ball Park reading, “Where ya gonna go? Already Gone. Thx Phil!”
So, it comes as no surprise that Reds fans are not exactly happy campers. It has gotten so discouraging already that three fans showed up at GABP wearing bags over their heads as a show of disgrace.
That didn’t go over well with Reds officials, of course. Cincinnati.com reported the fans were told to remove the bags or leave the ballpark.
So much for freedom of speech, huh?
One fan told Cincinnati media what occurred when he entered the grandstand wearing a bag over his head that read, “Sell the team, Bob.”
The message was referring to Reds owner Bob Castellini.
“A spokesperson from the Reds came down in the middle of the interview and said we had to take the bags off and they couldn’t cover our faces,” said the fan. “They told me I could throw it away or I would not be permitted to enter the stadium.”
The good news is the Reds front office has changed its hardcore stance since the “bags over heads” incident.
“This was a mistake on our part,” said Tim O’Connell, vice president of facilities and operations, to the Cincinnati media. “We have taken corrective action ... We understand people want to express themselves in the ballpark. We don’t think we’ll have another problem with that.”
O’Connell also noted that fans are able to send whatever non-obscene message they want toward the team, “even if it is to express displeasure.”
That is a welcome display of adulthood in a situation that was becoming more and more childish.
It might be a bit difficult to maintain, however, considering the Reds have lost 12 of their last 13 games, have a 3-14 record and are last in the National League Central heading into a home game vs. San Diego on Wednesday night.
Yet Reds officials continue to exercise their due diligence in this trying situation.
“We fully understand our fans’ frustration right now,” said O’Connell. “Our entire organization — players, coaches and the front office — is committed to playing in a way that makes our fans proud.”
Sounds good.
But the odds of it actually happening aren’t very high.
In the meantime, Kroger has plenty of bags.