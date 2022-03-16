CHARLESTON -- People were skeptical, and justifiably so.
I mean, what are people supposed to think? A kid that nobody had heard of from the aptly named town of Lost Creek scores 58 points during a 100-49 win over Roane County?
It had the saga of Danny Heater scoring 135 points during a 173-43 rout of Widen High School in a tiny gym with a low ceiling written all over it.
Except for two important facts.
No. 1, South Harrison’s gym isn’t tiny.
No. 2, Hawks’ star Corey Boulden is legit.
That 58-point eruption was merely an indication of just how talented this 6-foot-4 junior is. Oh sure, Boulden was 21 of 32 from the floor, including 9 of 17 on 3-pointers, during his 58-point onslaught. But that doesn’t define him as a player.
What did define him, however, was Boulden’s performance during South Harrison’s 49-46 loss to Ravenswood in Class AA competition Tuesday in the 108th boys basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The athletic junior scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting and was the Hawks’ only double-figure scorer despite having to get his left ankle taped late in the first quarter.
What was even more impressive is Boulden came out swishing 3-pointers in the cavernous Charleston Coliseum, where most shooters’ treys go to die.
But clearly, Boulden isn’t “most” shooters.
"Over the summer I travel on the Big Shots circuit,” said Boulden. “But I would say this is probably one of the biggest stages in my career."
It didn’t seem to faze him.
"When I see big moments I like to welcome them in ... you know, embrace it,” explained Boulden. “I think early on I did that. It just didn't go our way this game. I feel like we can build on this and learn and come back better."
Yet it was the 58-point outburst that put Boulden on the map.
"People started coming up to me a lot more," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, I would say it did."
So, when Boulden went to bed after that game, what did he think?
"That I've got to come out and prove I can do it again," said Boulden.
That’s a pretty good answer. The mature-beyond-his-age answers didn’t stop there, either. When asked what he needs to improve, Boulden replied, “quickness, strength, speed -- all of the above,” he said. “The best of the best play at that level and I think if I keep working I'll get there."
Boulden certainly is headed in that direction, which is why his reaction to his state tournament debut was predictably on point.
"It just made me want to come back stronger next year,” said Boulden. “Hungry. Added fuel."
That begs the obvious question: Just how good can Boulden be?
“You know,” said South Harrison coach Tom Sears, “when you talk to Corey and you ask him questions like, 'What did this game do for you?' and he says, 'It motivated me.' That's really who he is.
“This is a kid who gets up at 5:30 or six in the morning to work on his skills, literally throughout the season and in the off-season. He travels up and down the East Coast.
“He can be very, very good.”
So Boulden has had some exposure?
“If they don’t know who he is,” said Sears emphatically, “they will.”
His name is Boulden, Corey Boulden.
Remember it.