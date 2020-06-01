Welcome to “Second Guess” Wednesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Give our state politicians credit for stepping up to the plate.
When it came to trying to save the West Virginia Power from being eliminated from professional Minor League Baseball’s roster of teams, Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Rep. Dave McKinley, Rep. Carol Miller and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took their swings.
Just ask Power owner and managing partner Tim Wilcox.
I will say this,” said Wilcox, “Joe and Shelley and Dave McKinley and Carole Miller have done a job, along with the mayor. Amy has been a big help in advocating to keep the team here, No. 1. She is trying to keep minor league baseball here in Charleston.
“Amy, the mayor, and Carol and Joe and Shelley and Dave McKinley, they have done everything they could. They have helped us as much as they can help us. And we appreciate that. Dave has signed letters ... Dave McKinley has been the fore-runner in this thing since Day No. 1.”
The politicians simply got caught betwixt and between because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s all a matter of timing.
The politicians are too busy dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to spend time lobbying in behalf of their particular state’s minor league teams that are in danger of being eliminated and having to shut their gates.
Sports simply aren’t life and death.
“We had the impeachment to start with,” pointed out Wilcox, referring to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. “So, they didn’t have time to deal with it.
“Now, you have the coronavirus. It all came at a bad time, timing-wise. Then, you have Major League Baseball players and the owners in an argument — are they going to play games in front of fans, no fans, how much are you going to pay them?
“It’s not like the owners of Major League teams file financials that anyone can see. Those guys make a lot of money. They’re pretty wealthy guys.
“Cutting 42 teams out before the impeachment and coronavirus was bad enough. But when you add all these other things to it, we kind of got lost in the way on this issue.”
The loss of a Class A minor league team simply wasn’t that important. It would be considered as ancillary damage in the greater scheme of things.
But to us local baseball fans?
It’s a terrible loss.
And, of course, Major League Baseball being the ever so opportunistic entity it has grown to become, took full advantage of this situation.
What a surprise.
But, still, give our West Virginia politicians credit for fighting the good fight.
Yes, it appears they may have struck out.
But, by gosh, they didn’t go down looking. Instead, they went down swinging just like they should have.
They deserve our thanks.
n This isn’t good news for Marshall University, either.
One of the perks of constructing a new baseball stadium was the prospect of having a short-season professional franchise from, perhaps, the Appalachian League to be tenants during the summer.
It was another significant selling point.
But not anymore.
It’s just one more glitch for a proposed stadium whose progress has slowed to a crawl.