CHARLESTON – Where was John Wayne when they needed him?
Goodness knows, “The Duke’s” presence definitely would have helped matters for Wayne County in the WVSSAC state girls basketball tournament here.
It all started when Tolsia got hammered, 66-44, by Tucker County on Wednesday in the Charleston Civic Center & Convention Center.
One Wayne County team down, two to go.
Next, Spring Valley played Morgantown on Thursday morning, after vanquishing Beckley, 59-47, on Tuesday. It wasn’t pretty. Morgantown was older and more physical than the Timberwolves’ collection of sophomores, ninth-graders and senior leader Hallie Bailey.
And it really showed.
Spring Valley ended up shooting 29.7% from the floor and only 25.0% on 3-pointers. Besides that, the T-wolves were outrebounded, 40 to 24.
That’s a lot to overcome and Spring Valley simply couldn’t do it.
“Rebounding killed us today,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “One of those games we just didn’t rebound. They switched a lot … kind of pushed us out of our comfort zone.”
The loss to Morgantown wasn’t a big surprise. The Mohigans were bigger, stronger and – most of all – older than Spring Valley’s girls.
So, the defeat wasn’t exactly shocking.
That wasn’t the case with Wayne, however.
The Pioneers came into the state tournament with an impressive 22-1 record. Their only loss was to Class AAAA foe Ripley. Besides that, Wayne’s opening opponent – Sissonville – was a No. 7 seed with an unspectacular 14-10 record.
This game on Thursday afternoon had “walkover” written all over it.
Until it didn’t.
Somebody forgot to tell Sissonville they were supposed to be sacrificial lambs. So, instead, the Indians jumped all over the Pioneers.
First, Sissonville surged to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter. Wayne outscored the Indians, 8-5, in the second quarter, but still trailed at the half.
Then, Wayne and the Adkins twins – Brooke and Addie – exerted themselves, leading the Pioneers to a competitive second half. But in the end, well, the numbers spoke volumes.
The Pioneers shot a miserable 24.3% from the floor (17 of 70) and an even worse 3-point percentage of 17.4% on 4 of 23 shooting. To make matters even worse, Wayne shot only 50% from the foul line (7 of 14).
It wasn’t a winning recipe.
It didn’t alter the shock value, however. An opponent with a 14-10 record simply isn’t supposed to upset a team with a 24-1 mark.
Somebody obviously forgot to tell Sissonville, however – especially star shooter Kynna Britton, who scored 16 points.
So, there it is.
After a win on Tuesday morning, teams from Wayne County lost three consecutive games, including two back-to-back losses on Thursday.
“Obviously, not what we needed today,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “It just wasn’t our day. Despite our record, we had some naysayers.”
Hmmm. Sounds more like they were soothsayers.
“Sissonville made a lot of big 3s and big shots when they had to,” Williamson added.
Yet, Brooke Adkins – Wayne’s leading scorer with a 16.0-point average – thought, “We had good intensity.”
But her twin sister, Addie commented, “I thought some of us get scared in the moment.”
Either way, it was a wholly unexpected defeat.
But that’s not the worst part. This is. Imagine Wayne County – of all places – losing to Mohigans and Indians on the same day.
That’s like spitting on John Wayne’s grave.
Sorry, Duke.