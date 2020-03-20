It doesn’t fit.
It just doesn’t.
Here we are with our nation teetering on a financial recession due to the havoc created by the coronavirus. Our financial planning and savings are in tatters as Wall Street is mired in turmoil.
My 401K for retirement?
I don’t even want to know.
The United States government is working on $1 trillion aid legislation to help households specifically and the economy as a whole. Proposals are flying around that each taxpayer might get a $1,000 relief check and a family of four potentially could receive $3,000.
Financially, as individuals and as a nation we are in hunker down mode.
Except, interestingly enough, for the National Football League.
Has everyone kept tabs on what has been occurring during free agency this week in the NFL?
It is truly unbelievable.
While we common folk can’t dine out, patronize our favorite pubs, shop in department stores, get a haircut, workout in a gym or go to a movie, NFL players are making a financial killing.
The timing, the irony, the paradox falls nothing short of incredulity.
Just look at what has occurred during this tumultuous week.
n The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract with wide receiver Amari Cooper.
n The Cowboys also gave cornerback Byron Jones $82.6 million over five years.
n Quarterback Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay for $30 million per year.
n Quarterback Drew Brees is getting a two-year contract from New Orleans worth $50 million.
n Quarterback Philip Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts for $25 million.
n San Francisco gave defensive end Arik Armstead a five-year, $85 million deal.
n Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. signed with Atlanta for $48 million over three years.
n Carolina signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract.
n The Giants signed cornerback James Bradbury to a three-year, $45 million contract.
n The Cleveland Browns gave tight end Austin Hooper a four-year, $44 million contract and, then, signed offensive tackle Jack Conlin to a three-year, $42 million pact.
It makes dollars, but it doesn’t make any sense.
Not in these trying times.
While we sit at home like a nation of Chicken Littles hoping against hope that the sky doesn’t fall, it’s extravagant business as usual for the NFL.
If timing is indeed everything, the NFL needed to pull its head out of the collective bargaining clouds and realize just how uncaring and unsympathetic this made the league appear.
The contradiction between what is occurring in the real world compared to the NFL’s business-as-usual attitude is unparalleled.
Was it a distraction from our troubles?
Of course.
But at the end of the day, it simply reminded us that we live in the real world and professional athletes don’t.
It was a harsh reminder.