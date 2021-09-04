ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Grant Wells passed the test.
The biology test? The College Algebra test? The English Lit test?
Nah.
The Naval Academy test.
Since Marshall University’s young quarterback was facing the Midshipmen here Saturday in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Wells was required to answer one question about Navy.
Hey, Grant, do you know who Roger Staubach is?
“I do,” answered Wells quickly, referring to the former Navy star quarterback who won the 1963 Heisman Trophy. “Not too much, but I know who he is.”
That’s close enough. Wells passed the test.
Then, the third-year, red-shirt freshman (honest) absolutely aced the test by leading the Thundering Herd to an utterly dominating 49-7 victory over the Naval Academy Saturday before 30,131 fans here, most of whom departed at halftime.
What a shame.
They missed one heckuva show by Wells.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Charleston native went right to work the instant the game started, completing six of his first seven passes for 101 yards.
That’s a start even Staubach would appreciate.
Wells cooled off a little bit in the second quarter, completing five of nine passes for 41 yards. But the big picture for any quarterback is the scoreboard. So it was for Wells, who smiled at Marshall’s 21-0 halftime lead.
But he wasn’t finished.
Not even close.
Wells went right to work in the third quarter, completing a 15-yard pass to sophomore wideout Corey Gammage. Next, there was a 20-yard dart to tight end Xavier Gaines, followed by another completion to Gammage for 22 yards more.
Then, the young quarterback encountered a rough spot, throwing an incompletion, interception and another incompletion on consecutive throws. But would that have bothered Staubach? Of course not. Well, guess what? It didn’t faze Wells, either.
Instead, he hit Gaines for a 36-yard reception and connected with Talik Keaton for a 16-yard catch.
By the end of the third quarter, Marshall held an impressive 28-0 lead, but Wells still wanted more. So, in the fourth period he completed his first three passes for gains of five, 10 and 15 yards.
When the final score finally was set, Wells had completed 20 of 30 passes for 333 yards in his 2021 debut. Not bad, huh? So, where did Wells improve the most?
“Just confidence,” he answered. “Anytime you play quarterback at this level, you’ve got to play with confidence. That comes with experience and I certainly got that last year. “Anytime you can gain confidence on the field and off the field, yeah, you’re going to play better. That’s one area where I really wanted to grow in the off-season and I think I did that well.”
Wells’ performance here Saturday certainly attests to his growth.
Staubach would have been impressed.