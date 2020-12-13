It was mere coincidence.
Marshall University basketball stars Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey never would have realized they were both within shooting distance of scoring 1,000 career points if not for Twitter.
It seems a certain sports writer posted a tweet informing everyone of the potential milestone.
So, West knew he needed only 11 points to reach 1,000 and Kinsey realized he was just 26 points from 1,000 when the Thundering Herd’s game against Ohio University began Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center.
Fourteen points for West and 28 points for Kinsey later, Marshall’s hallowed 1,000-point club had two brand new members.
Oh, yeah, besides that Marshall defeated Ohio handily, 81-67, before 1,272 elated fans in “The Cam.”
Talk about having a good day. It doesn’t get much better than the one West, Kinsey and yes, coach Danny D’Antoni had on Sunday.
“Obviously, I’m excited for them,” said D’Antoni, during a post-game Zoom interview. “I’m excited for everyone on the team. We treat everybody the same. You get respect from how you handle yourself.
“I’ve got a great bunch of young men. They represent Marshall and will when they leave. We want to recruit young men that will make Marshall proud. They are a big part of us and who we are. The leadership from Taevion and Jarrod is outstanding.”
West was equally grateful.
“It’s a great honor,” said the 5-foot-11 senior point guard. “A lot of good company there in that 1,000-point club. I’m blessed and honored to be a part of it. It has been a long time coming, this being my fourth year and playing a lot of games.
“I’m just grateful that I’m able to play right now. We’re very blessed and fortunate for that. It’s a great honor and accomplishment and I’m very humbled to be a part of that company.”
The beauty of it from Kinsey’s stand-point is the symmetry of he and West both accomplishing the feat in the same game.
“Me and Jarrod really have a very close bond,” said the 6-5 junior guard. “We talk about a lot of things. We have a pretty good connection.
“So, for us to get 1,000 points on the same day, accomplish that milestone and get in with that type of company on the same day in the same game ... I feel like that is great stuff. Add on to the fact that we just beat a really good Ohio team at home. It really doesn’t get any better than that.”
Well, actually, it does.
What’s even better is the back story about how neither one realized the accomplishment was at hand until seeing the scribe’s tweet.
“Honestly, neither one of us said a word about it, like, at all, really,” said West. “Even since the season started, we both knew we were pretty close but we never spoke about it, talked about it. I’ve never told anybody really about it, honestly. I don’t think Taevion has said anything, either. We really never said anything about it.
“It just goes to show what kind of people Taevion and I are and our priorities as far as winning is the most important thing. I feel like if I had scored eight points and didn’t get 1,000 and Taevion got like whatever he needed but didn’t get 1,000 and we still won the game? I really don’t think it would have mattered.
“Like I told you guys at the beginning of the week, 4-0 is the most important thing. And that’s we did.”
That collective attitude, as opposed to a “me first” selfish approach, is precisely why West, Kinsey and the entire Marshall basketball program have been so successful.
Even 1,000 points later, West and Kinsey still are team-oriented.