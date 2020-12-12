Cat, meet mouse.
That will be the matchup when Ohio University’s Jason Preston tangles with Marshall University’s Jarrod West at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center.
The 6-foot-4, 187-pound Preston is the mouse.
I know, I know.
Preston towers over the 5-11, 181-pound West. But physical size just might not be the determining factor in this matchup. Sure, Ohio’s star junior point guard averages 19.4 points, 8.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting 62.1 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent on 3-pointers.
Those are some eye-popping statistics.
But the defensive-minded West has an eye-popper of his own. He is Marshall’s all-time career leader in steals with 212 — and counting.
That’s why West actually is the cat in this scenario.
But can the wily senior toy with Preston?
“I think if I do a good job of containing him and making it hard for him,” said West, “I think that will give us the best chance of winning. So, my defensive intensity and effort will be there and important in our game on Sunday.
“You know, I’m going to take pride in my defense. I’m going to take that as a challenge. And, hopefully, I can make it as hard for him as possible and that will help our team win.”
Of course, there is a noticeable size differential. So, how does the shorter but muscular West defend an opposing point guard with a 5-inch height advantage?
“I actually think that is to my advantage,” said the senior from Clarksburg. “I prefer a matchup like that. I think for Preston with him being a little bit bigger, I think that is kind of to my advantage. It allows me to get under him. I think I’m a little bit quicker than he is. And I think I can use that to try and speed him up a little bit and try to make him a little uncomfortable and harder for him.
“Bigger guys are to my advantage — I actually prefer that to some degree. I feel like I am strong enough to pretty much compete with anybody, honestly, when it comes to strength. So, I’m really not concerned about that. I’m just going to try to get under him, try to make him work and try to speed him up a little bit and make him as uncomfortable as possible.”
It’s quite the intriguing matchup. West vs. Preston is the game within the game. Particularly since Ohio likes to utilize the lanky Preston in a lot of pick-and-roll matchups.
“Pick-and-roll is obviously very important,” said West. “That’s a lot of their offense. He’s going to have the ball a lot as well. For me, it’s just going to be about trying to avoid those screens as much as possible and try to ride him off the screens.
“But if I do get hit, I’ve got to make sure I stay attached as much as possible and keep chasing him. I have to make sure he feels me and knows where I’m at. I can’t just let him get off the hook because he sets a screen. It’s going to be my responsibility to make him work as much as possible.”
That’s why West — in his “cat” role — plans to take the battle to Preston.
“I’m an aggressive defender, so I’m going to pick him up full-court,” said the senior, who averages 15.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.3 steals. “And when he gets in the half-court, I’m going to try to push him out to half-court as much as possible. And I’m going to try to ride him off those screens to eliminate as much of the screen-and-roll action as possible.
“It’s going to be about making it hard and making him uncomfortable. Obviously, he’s good so I’m just going to try to break his rhythm and take him out of his game as much as I can.”
That means pushing the tempo, which is one of West’s specialties.
“He plays at his own pace that’s comfortable for him,” pointed out West. “He doesn’t play overly fast. That fits his game. For me, I’m going to speed him up as much as I can. I don’t want him to be comfortable enough to play at his own pace.”
So, it’s all about taking Preston out of his comfort zone.
“Exactly,” said West with a knowing smile. “When you’re comfortable it’s easier to kind of see the game, the flow of the game comes to you and you get more comfortable.
“If I can beat him up, break his rhythm, try to get him a little uncomfortable or something he’s not used to or accustomed to, I feel like I might be able to turn him over.
“So, we’ll see.”
It should be catnip-and-tuck.