MORGANTOWN -- What a day!
It all started at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with Marshall University taking on hallowed Notre Dame in historic Sound Bend, Indiana.
Then, it finished here with West Virginia University hosting upstart Kansas at 6 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.
It was a doubleheader the like of which has seldom -- if ever -- been seen in the Mountain State.
First, Marshall.
The Thundering Herd was a rather overwhelming 201/2-point underdog, but somebody forgot to tell the Herd. Instead, Marshall acted like it was on equal footing with the No. 8-ranked Irish.
More important, MU played like it.
Although Marshall fell behind the Fighting Irish 15-12 early in the fourth quarter, the Herd didn’t blink. Instead, veteran quarterback Henry Colombi tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Devin Miller to give MU a 19-15 lead.
Then, veteran cornerback Steven Gilmore supplied the coup de grace. The senior defensive back stuck a dagger in Notre Dame’s comeback hopes with an interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
That gave the Herd a 26-15 lead with 4:35 remaining.
It was the final straw.
The next thing the college football world knew, the unsung Thundering Herd had toppled mighty Notre Dame in a colossal 26-21 upset.
It rocked the college football world.
Was it a tough act to follow? You betcha. But it appeared WVU was up to the challenge.
The Mountaineers came roaring out of the locker room taking 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 leads on Kansas. It all started when WVU quarterback J.T. Daniels hit a ridiculously open Sam James for a 59-yard touchdown pass that concluded with Jones trotting into the end zone after catching the pass at the 20-yard line.
The key to the play was the formation. It featured a pair of tight ends -- Brian Polendey and Mike O’Laughlin. The running back was Tony Mathis Jr. So, Daniels faked a handoff to Mathis that froze Kansas defenders and allowed Jones to catch a ridiculously easy TD pass.
Next, with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter, WVU went for it on fourth down and was successful, thanks for Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s 5-yard reception for a first down.
And don’t forget Daniels turning a screen pass to Ford-Wheaton into a 67-yard touchdown with the wideout catching the ball at Kansas’ 35-yard line and running into the end zone.
Fireworks?
Who needs fireworks?
Daniels, Ford-Wheaton, James and CJ Donaldson were taking care of all the fireworks the crowd of 52,188 would ever want to see.
The unfortunate part is WVU didn’t take a page out of Marshall’s playbook. Instead of rallying for an epic come-from-behind victory, the Mountaineers squandered their early leads and fell behind the Jayhawks in the fourth quarter 42-31.
But wait a minute. The Mountaineers mustered a last-ditch rally. First, Donaldson powered into the end zone with 35 seconds to play. Then, Daniels connected with Ford-Wheaton for the 2-point conversion that tied the score at 42-42 and sent the game into overtime.
WVU still had life.
But not for long. After Kansas scored on its overtime possession, a hanging pass from Daniels was picked off that ended the game and handed WVU a demoralizing 55-42 defeat.
So, can WVU head coach Neal Brown survive a second consecutive loss? Maybe. Maybe not. Nobody knows for sure.
But there is one thing everybody in the Mountain State does know. Marshall rocked the entire college football world on Saturday.
What a day!