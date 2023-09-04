Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the steamy opinions du jour.
- What has happened to football?
Remember when there was honor? Remember when there was sportsmanship? Remember when there was character and dignity?
Well, those days appear to be gone.
I mean, just look at some of the high school and collegiate scores from last weekend. In a word, they are. … appalling.
Hurricane routed Capital, 93-7. In fact, the Redskins led, 65-0, at halftime. Huntington decimated South Charleston, 86-0. That means the Black Eagles have been out-scored 151-0 in their first two games. The Highlanders led, 56-0, after the first quarter and 86-0 at halftime.
Parkersburg South destroyed University, 72-34. And Ironton clobbered Fairland, 61-14. At one point, Ironton scored 41 consecutive points.
To Billy Seals’ credit, the Huntington High head coach decided to play six-minute quarters in the second half and played freshmen. That led to a scoreless second half. But, thanks to Seals’ sportsmanship, the South Charleston players were able to hold their heads up.
And this isn’t just a prep phenomenon.
It has infected the major college football ranks, as well. Just look at the scores from last weekend. Oregon routed Portland State, 81-7. Oklahoma walloped Arkansas State, 73-0. Ole Miss hammered Mercer, 73-7. Southern Cal ripped Nevada, 66-14. Alabama clobbered Middle Tennessee, 56-7. Notre Dame routed Tennessee State, 56-3. Washington ripped Boise State, 56-19, and Texas A&M hammered New Mexico, 52-10.
So much for deportment.
The “ship” in sportsmanship has sailed.
- James Franklin seldom has been characterized as a “nice guy.”
That isn’t even open for discussion. Yet, the Penn State head football coach did go out of his way to be complimentary towards West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene after the Nittany Lions’ 38-15 win over the Mountaineers.
“I think that’s a good quarterback,” said Franklin during the post-game press conference. “That quarterback is going to cause problems for people this year. He is mobile. He can extend plays. He’s accurate. That was a positive.”
That was nice.
Yet, Franklin also called for a running play on fourth-down with only six seconds remaining in the game, so Penn State could tack on one more touchdown.
That is classless.
- Darnell Wright isn’t the only rookie on the NFL Chicago Bears’ roster, who hails from West Virginia.
Besides the Huntington native, who plays right offensive tackle, there is Martinsburg product Tyson Bagent, who made the Bears’ roster as an undrafted free agent quarterback. For those in the audience not familiar with Bagent, he played for Shepherd College in NCAA Division II.
Did he ever.
In 2022, Bagent passed for 4,580 yards and in 2021 he threw for exactly 5,000 yards. Besides completing 70 percent of his passes, Bagent also tossed 91 touchdown passes during his last two collegiate seasons.
In the Bears’ second preseason game, Bagent completed nine of 10 passes for 76 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he did run for a TD.
So, now, Wright has some “Country Roads” company.