Greg White was born and raised in Mullens, West Virginia.
More recently, he has spent most of his adult life in Charleston.
Yet, there’s one city White never has gotten out of his soul.
Huntington.
After becoming the late Stu Aberdeen’s first recruit at Marshall University in 1977, White became a four-year starter as the Thundering Herd’s point guard. Then, he became an assistant coach at Marshall.
Eventually, White became Marshall’s head basketball coach from 1996-2003.
So, can anybody guess where White just finished spending this week? Where else? Huntington. White brought his basketball camp for ages 5-14 to the YMCA Phil Cline Building for four days ending on Friday.
And, yes, he looked right at home.
“I love Huntington,” said White. “I had a great run here as a player, as a coach ... tons of friends here. It’s amazing all the different associations.
“I have some amazing friends in Marshall’s athletic department, so I constantly stay in touch. Of course, Danny (MU head basketball coach Danny D’Antoni) is from Mullens. So, I’ve got to be supporting him all the time.
“I’ve always loved Marshall. So many great things came to me because I came to Marshall.”
Huntington was good to White.
“Oh, unbelievable,” he said. “It still is. You think, this many years ... 40 years removed from a playing career ... to have 100 kids in camp. It’s unreal.”
That’s the magnetism of Greg White.
“There are relationships,” he said. “I try to come back for homecoming every year with my college teammates. And, again, when you are a coach, you meet all the different eras.
“It’s always great to just come back and be a part of Huntington. I’ve always enjoyed it.”
That’s because it is nearly impossible to walk away from Huntington.
“It is,” said White. “It really is. The years ... I mean, when you really think about it. I spent four as a player and one extra year gaining my degree and working on the coaching staff. And, then, I came back in ‘89 as an assistant to Dana Altman, who is still a dear friend.
“And, then, from there I was able to become the head coach at the University of Charleston, go to UCLA and from UCLA came back to be Marshall’s head coach for seven years. Then, back to Charleston.
“I lived my dream of being the head coach at Marshall.”
And, yes, it was indeed his dream.
“After Stu Aberdeen died,” said White, “I said, ‘You know, I’m going to set a goal for myself. I’m going to attempt to come back and be the head basketball coach at Marshall.’ Overnight sensation ... it took me 13 years, but I did it.”
And now?
White is 63 years old and he’s not slowing down.
“I can’t imagine that 40 years have gone by since my playing career,” he said with a smile. “Where did the time go? So many things started at Marshall and have come back to Marshall — just like today. I saw 200 old friends that I haven’t seen in years and a lot of them are grandparents.”
Greg White still has a love affair with the city of Huntington.
After all these years, they’re still inseparable.