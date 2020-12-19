It was a complete and utter meltdown.
The likes of what transpired during the last month of the 2020 season in Marshall University’s football program just might be unprecedented in sports.
And that’s not an opinion.
Just look at the facts.
This Thundering Herd team was flying so high in the FBS’ upper echelon, it actually was ranked No. 15 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and Amway Coaches Poll with a 7-0 record. It had the No. 1 rushing defense in America. It had a wunderkind at quarterback in redshirt freshman Grant Wells. It had it all.
Marshall was living large.
And, then, it inexplicably stopped. Just stopped. It was like someone pulled the plug and all the electricity suddenly was gone.
The Herd went from a raging inferno to a dumpster fire.
Folks, that doesn’t just happen. There has to be a reason. There has to be a catalyst. There has to be a cause for this effect.
The fact that Marshall went from being a juggernaut to suffering a stunning 20-0 loss at the hands of Rice in Joan C. Edwards Stadium — of all places — was unthinkable, at the time.
The idea of the Herd being unmistakably flat for the Rice contest also was unfathomable.
But, then, the breeze began blowing with some interesting innuendo. Granted, scuttlebutt always needs to be taken with a generous serving of salt. But often the presence of smoke does indeed indicate a fire.
And, yes, there was a lot of smoke during the last few weeks.
There were rumors of a fight during the end of a Marshall practice that supposedly escalated eventually to the Edwards Stadium parking lot. There were rumors of suspensions. There were rumors of veteran players becoming displeased because after having a lot of input earlier in the season, suddenly their input wasn’t valued any longer.
Rumors, rumors and more rumors.
Who knows if any or all of them were true? The only real truth of the matter is we’ll never know exactly what happened.
But something did.
We do know that.
No team goes from flying high and being ranked No. 15 in the nation to suddenly not showing up for six of the last eight quarters of the football season.
That simply doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t translate. It is utterly foreign to the nature of football.
Yet, that’s precisely what we witnessed.
Apparently, it is what CBS Sports Network analyst Aaron Taylor also observed. According to sources who watched the telecast of Marshall’s 22-13 loss to UAB in the Conference USA championship game Friday night, Taylor made several pointed remarks about the Herd’s lack of effort and potentially underlying problems.
It was that obvious to a neutral observer.
What also seems rather obvious in retrospect is why Marshall chose to cancel a home game vs. Charlotte a week ago. Perhaps, that would have been a loss, too, and Marshall simply was dodging a bullet.
All we know for certain is something needs to change. Now. Veteran head coach Doc Holliday has won one C-USA championship in 11 years. Is that enough for an MU program whose motto once was “We play for championships”?
Then, there’s Athletic Director Mike Hamrick. Since he hired Holliday he is ultimately responsible.
Will there be change? Maybe. Maybe not. The fact remains, however, that both Holliday and Hamrick’s contracts expire at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
In the meantime, we’ll sit and muse about the Marshall football season that could have been.
And should have been.