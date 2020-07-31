Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.