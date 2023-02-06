Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Who is going to serve as Marshall University football’s new defensive coordinator?
Don’t be surprised if it’s a guy named Dave Huxtable.
After all, Huxtable, 66, was a defensive analyst at Alabama last football season, and everybody knows all about MU coach Charles Huff’s history with the Crimson Tide.
To call Huxtable a veteran is an understatement. He has been the defensive coordinator at six major college programs and coached at five other schools. Huxtable was the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky (1989), Georgia Tech (1996-97), North Carolina (2002-03), UCF (2008-2010), Pitt (2012) and N.C. State (2013-19).
Huxtable also coached at East Carolina, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin and was a defensive analyst at Texas and Alabama.
Long story short, he is extremely experienced.
Stay tuned on Huxtable.
- The hypocrisy of Major League Baseball seems to have no bounds.
Case in point: Pete Rose (again).
Considering how significantly gambling has infiltrated professional sports – including Major League Baseball – it is an absolute sham to keep branding Rose as a pariah. Well, guess who decided to speak up and defend Rose recently?
None other than the legendary Rod Carew, whose resume is impeccable.
“It has gone too far and it's hypocritical,” Carew said on Twitter. “How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??
Exactly, right.
When an all-time great who is one of the classiest guys to ever play the game speaks out in Rose’s behalf, it speaks volumes.
Are you listening, Major League Baseball?
- Have WVU’s mercurial Mountaineers finally seen the light?
That question is particularly relevant when the recent past is examined. Is WVU the team that got embarrassed with its lack of effort at TCU? Or are the Mountaineers that squad that routed Oklahoma, 93-61, last Saturday night in Morgantown?
Not even Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins can be sure, but he is optimistic.
“We had our moments, but we were way better,” Huggins said. “We could have gone over and played five guys at the rec and been better than we were at TCU.
“We talked a great deal about, what do you want to do? We’re going to have to win games. We’re going to have to win games to get a halfway decent seed in the (Big 12) conference tournament. We’re going to have to win games to continue to advance in terms of where our placement is going to be in the Big 12 for the postseason.
“I think they’re starting to realize that, and particularly, I think guys like Erik (Stevenson), this is it for him. This is it for Keddy (fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson). I think they’re starting to realize they don’t want to go through what they went through a year ago.
“I think that’s motivation.”
Goodness knows, it should be.
- Has anybody noticed the recruiting numbers on Marshall football’s signing day?
They are a great deal different than in 2022.
Last year, coach Charles Huff brought in 24 players from the transfer portal and another 24 from the high school ranks. But this year? It was only half as many in 2023. There were 13 transfers and merely 12 from high school.
That means the numbers dropped from 48 to 25.
Very interesting.