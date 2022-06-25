Gentlemen, start your shovels. Those are words many, many Marshall University baseball fans had grown to believe they never would hear.
Who can blame them?
This issue has gotten more lip service than a pretty girl in a kissing booth.
Year after year, we listened to the same refrain of “we’re going to get a new baseball field.” Slowly but surely, most of us gave up on the premise ever becoming a reality.
That’s particularly true after the totally botched, faux groundbreaking ceremony in the Indoor Practice Facility a couple years ago. That was very, very close to being the final straw.
And it might well have been if not for new Marshall President Brad D. Smith riding into town.
When he arrived things began happening. There was no more talk of the 5th Avenue property that reportedly required $8 million in cleanup before any construction could begin.
Even new MU athletic director Christian Spears realizes the previous site was a bad choice.
“The site we selected initially may not have been the right one,” Spears said.
He got that right.
So, under Smith and the Board of Governors’ guidance, the site was moved to 2nd Avenue behind the Dot Hicks Softball Field. Can I get an amen? Finally, a site that makes sense — and cents.
The new location involves three parcels of land in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue. It is a very good choice.
OK, now it’s time to cut to the crux of the matter. So far, I’ve been tap-dancing around the issue that most longtime Marshall baseball fans want to hear answered.
Namely, is the new field going to be named after iconic Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook?
Probably not.
That’s not what anyone wants to hear — including me — but it is most likely the reality of the situation. The handwriting was on the wall when a member of Marshall’s athletic department reportedly telephoned the late Cook’s daughter, Kimberly, and said the street leading to the new field would be named Coach Jack Cook Way.
That news means only one thing. The stadium probably isn’t going to be named after Coach Cook.
If that’s the case, it will be perceived as an insult that former MU baseball players will never forget or forgive.
Who can blame them?
Yet, on the other side of the coin, there’s Marshall needing about $20 million to build a new field. One way of getting funding is the City of Huntington has committed $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Another way is “naming rights.”
That is when a person or group ponies up several million dollars to have the stadium named after them. Could that happen? Maybe. There is a rumor making the rounds that a business in Charleston is ready to donate $5 million for naming rights.
Is that the politically correct thing to do? No. The right thing would be to name the field after Coach Cook. But those aren’t the times we live in, unfortunately.
The absolute upside is MU finally is going to get a new baseball field after all these years. I’ve been waiting since I was a freshman in 1969 — 53 years.
But guess what?
It’s actually going to happen this time. It’s not going to be a “Field of Dreams,” but it is going to be a new field for Marshall.
Listen for construction to begin Oct. 15.