- So, who will serve as Marshall University’s next women’s basketball coach?
That has been an interesting question ever since Tony Kemper resigned the position recently after six years as coach. Kemper decided to return to Central Arkansas.
So now what?
To be honest, this question has gathered a lot more interest than it traditionally does. Why? It’s because of one significant name.
Kim Stephens.
She is Glenville State's women’s coach. And, among lesser achievements, Stephens coached the Pioneers to the 2022 NCAA Division II national championship.
That gets everyone’s attention.
So, is Stephens going to become Marshall’s next coach? Oh, if it were only that easy. But it isn’t.
For one thing, Stephens’ salary at Glenville State is reportedly an eyebrow-raising $220,000. Surprised? Who isn’t?
But Stephens has won a national championship and she followed it up by being named the MEC Coach of the Year in 2023. Besides that, Glenville State has a very well-heeled benefactor who is a fervent Pioneers fan.
It isn’t difficult to do the math, is it?
Adding to the complications is the fact that West Virginia's coaching job is also vacant. After one year at the helm, Dawn Plitzuweit left to accept the same position at Minnesota.
So, could the deeper-pocketed Mountaineers also be interested in Stephens?
I know, I know. This is starting to sound like a soap opera. Let’s call it “As the Basketball Turns.”
But wait, there’s more.
As it turns out, Stephens’ fiancé is Glenville State men’s basketball coach Justin Caldwell. And where is Caldwell from? Where else?
Caldwell hails from the all-things-D’Antoni town of Mullens.
“Yes, I know Justin,” said Danny D’Antoni, who coaches Marshall’s men’s basketball program.
So, could it be a package deal?
Maybe. Maybe not.
But it sure makes for some fun reading and conjecture, doesn’t it?
- So much for the Big 12’s reputation as being the toughest collegiate basketball league in America.
That notion went up in flames during the first two rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
First, WVU lost a first-round game to Maryland, 67-65. Next, Iowa State was pummeled by Pittsburgh, 59-41. Then, in the second round, Arkansas stunned Kansas 72-71, Creighton whipped Baylor 85-76 and Gonzaga knocked off TCU 84-81.
The only Big 12 members still alive are Texas and Kansas State.
That means the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 includes three teams from the Big East and another trio from the SEC. Then, there are two from the Big 12. Rounding out the 16 are one team each from the Big Ten, ACC, Conference USA, Pac-12, AAC, West Coast, Ivy League and Mountain West.
So much for all the analytics calling the Big 12 the toughest conference — by a wide margin.
The results of the 2023 NCAA Tournament beg to differ.