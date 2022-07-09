The countdown has begun.
In just eight days — July 18 — the entire Marshall University men’s basketball team will return to campus and begin workouts.
This is the day Adam Williams has long awaited.
Marshall’s newest assistant coach has been here for workouts in Gullickson Hall during the first semester of summer school. And Williams was here for workouts involving the Herd’s two incoming true freshman players.
But July 18 is the day when the entire Thundering Herd program will be back.
And that’s the day Williams has had circled on his calendar since he rejoined Marshall’s program as an assistant coach.
“It’s a little bit euphoric,” said the 36-year-old Williams. “I’m really excited to be home. But it’s one of those deals where ever since I realized I wanted to coach, I knew I wanted to coach here. You know?
“So it’s just such a special thing to be able to realize that dream. It has been a dream since I got into this thing. And I’m going into my 14th year of coaching.
“So I’m overjoyed.”
Returning to Marshall where Williams played his final two seasons of collegiate basketball has been a long-term dream come true for the St. Albans native.
“For sure — 100 percent,” said Williams enthusiastically. “Ever since I started coaching, I knew I wanted it to be here. I’m really excited to learn from Dan (veteran MU head coach Danny D’Antoni).
“Little bit different mindset, little bit different style … but I think anytime as a coach when you get to learn something new from a guy that has been wildly successful at what he does, what a great opportunity for me.”
Williams’ obvious excitement nearly dripped off every word. That’s how excited he is to be home, particularly since it means spending more time with his well-known father, Tex, who is a former Marshall basketball star as well.
“Dad is overjoyed,” said Williams. “I think when I first told him, he said, ‘Really? Do you really want to do that?’ I think it was almost a shock. I thought he was going to be like, ‘Oh, man, that’s great.’ But that wasn’t his first reaction.
“Later on that day, he called me back and it was like the reaction I thought I was going to get the first time. He said, ‘Ah, this is unbelievable.’ But then I told him, ‘You can’t tell anybody.’ Because this was like a week or 10 days before it was announced.
“I think he was shocked at first. But he’s really, really happy. He always has been a Marshall guy. He loves Marshall. Now that he gets to come back for the games, it will be like when I played. It means even more. So I’m happy. Dad is 82 now. So to get to come back and have my kids around him and my mom — that’s a special thing, too, because my mom is 75.
“As your parents get up in age, you want to make sure that you have your children and you get to spend as much time with them as you can because you never know.”
Williams paused so he could drink in this special moment.
“It’s exciting,” he said quietly. “I’m coming home, man.”
Adam Williams is back where he belongs.