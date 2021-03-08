Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
So, just what exactly are Mike Bartrum and Doug Chapman’s duties in Marshall University’s football program?
That’s a question most Thundering Herd fans must be wondering. After all, Bartrum and Chapman’s positions in new head coach Charles Huff’s program never had existed in the history of MU’s football program.
So, what is Bartrum’s official job description as the Herd’s “special assistant to the head coach/senior analyst”?
Here it is:
Serve as special advisor to head football coach. Assist head football coach with community, alumni and donor relations. Assist with special projects and research analysis as directed by head football coach.
Assist head coach with promoting a culture that promotes well-being and personal development to football student-athletes. Assist with all player development initiatives as directed by general manager (Mike Villagrana) and head football coach.
Football Responsibilities:
Self-Scout offensive, defensive and special teams schemes and game plans and create reports. Study and generate reports relative to other schemes in college football and the NFL, in order to incorporate various scheme ideas into scheme philosophy. Create and maintain practice plans, statistical reports, practice cards, video cut ups, presentations and game plans.
Focus on specific areas of game plans as needed and work with coaches and other staff to put team and program in best position to succeed each week. Facilitate the creation of playbooks, video playbooks and game books. Create strategic game plans for all opponents, including noting specific tendencies and trends.
Chart play calls/plays as directed by defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator or special teams coordinator as assigned. Provide assistant coaches with statistical data compiled to make in game adjustments.
Now, here are Chapman’s duties as “Director of Player Development/senior analyst.”
Oversee all player development initiatives for the Marshall football program (includes leadership training, career planning and development, financial planning, personal conduct, life skills, accountability, mentorship etc.).
Responsible for overseeing all player relations (issues, requests, problems). Responsible for new student-athlete transition program (communication, updates, orientation etc.). Responsible for the creation and implementation of the Marshall football player handbook.
Oversee internship and summer job placement. Oversee all community service initiatives with Director of Football Operations. Assist Chief of Staff (Sharrod Everett) in student-athlete education programming (speakers, team building, education workshops etc.).
Monitor newsprint and virtual media for football related articles of interest, focusing on our football team, opponents and potential recruits. Monitor player social media handles to ensure positive public image of the Marshall football program. Monitor study hall and class checks.
Co-liaison NFL liaison with Director of Football Operations. Co-liaison staff liaison for academics with Chief of Staff (Everett). Co-liaison to the Marshall Football Unity Council with Chief of Staff.
Football Responsibililities:
Self-Scout offensive, defensive and special team schemes and game plans and create reports. Study and generate reports relative to other schemes in college football and the NFL, in order to incorporate various scheme ideas into scheme philosophy.
Create and maintain practice plans, statistical reports, practice cards, video cut ups, presentations and game plans. Focus on specific areas of game plans as needed and work with coaches and other staff to put team and program in best position to succeed each week. Facilitate the creation of playbooks, video playbooks and game books.
Create strategic game plans for all opponents, including noting specific tendencies and trends. Chart play calls/plays as directed by defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator or special teams coordinator as assigned. Provide assistant coaches with statistical data compiled to make in game adjustments.
Phew, that’s a lot of bang for the bucks. And speaking of bucks, where is the funding coming from for Bartrum and Chapman’s new positions?
It’s the always interesting category called “private donations.”