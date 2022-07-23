CHARLESTON — West Virginians dearly love their sports heroes.
They proved that Saturday afternoon when nearly 1,400 people crowded into a banquet room in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to cheer for Tex Williams’ WV Sports Legends.
Not only was a good time had by all, it appeared the coaches and former athletes were having more fun than the spectators.
Not to mention the politicians.
“This is an incredible honor,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. “It is unbelievable to see the size of this crowd. To be one of you is a great honor.”
Of course, Justice, whose avocation is coaching, had to talk a little hoops.
“I have coached forever,” he said with a wry grin. “I’ve coached little, teeny fellas and I’ve coached big guys and I’ve coached girls. All of us coaches have lots and lots of stories.”
So do politicians who are ex-athletes.
“There isn’t a day of my life that I don’t think of Farmington where I grew up,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “Gunner Gatski (former NFL All-Pro center for the Cleveland Browns) and Sam Huff (All-Pro linebacker for the New York Giants) lived one street apart in Farmington coal camp.”
Then, Manchin reminisced about his high school football days.
“I was a ninth-grader and was starting to get bigger, so I asked our coach, ‘When do you think I’ll get to play?’ He answered, ‘When your uniform fits.’”
Manchin also presented Tex Williams with a United States flag that has flown at the U.S. Capitol.
There also were surprise guests like former West Virginia Wesleyan star Jim Brogan, who played in 121 NBA games after his collegiate career.
“There’s something about this state that just stays with you,” said Brogan.
Interestingly enough, Brogan is from Pennsylvania and lives in California, but he still returned to the Mountain State.
That speaks volumes.
So does this. When former Marshall and NFL star Carl Lee took the podium to talk about Bobby Pruett, his words were poignant.
“To this day,” said Lee, “Coach Pruett is a Dad to me.”
And don’t forget the inimitable Don Nehlen. The former WVU football coaching great had the whole audience eating out of his hand when he said, “Most everyone here is a West Virginian by birth. I’m a West Virginian by choice.
“The greatest thing that ever happened to me was coming to West Virginia.”
Cha-ching.
But the inevitable back-and-forth between Nehlen was merely waiting in the wings.
“I asked my wife, Jan, what I should say,” said Nehlen. “She said, ‘Say something nice about Bob Pruett.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know anything.’ “
Then it was Pruett’s turn.
“I remember sittin’ on my daddy’s knee watching Don Nehlen play quarterback,” said Marshall’s legendary football coach.
But when the quips died down and an atmosphere of seriousness fell across the room, Pruett got so emotional he couldn’t talk.
Finally, he choked out, “All I ever wanted to be was a coach.”
If the WV Sports Legends event sounds like a sports event all fans should have attended, it’s only because it was.
Laughs, tears, reminisces, well wishes …
The WV Sports Legends led by Tex Williams had it all.
I feel sorry for anybody who missed it.