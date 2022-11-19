MORGANTOWN — Turn out the lights.
Everybody knows what comes next.
Yes, the party is over.
That certainly seems to be the near future for Neal Brown. West Virginia University’s fourth-year head football coach’s fate seemed to become a little more cut-and-dried here Saturday after the Mountaineers lost to Kansas State 48-31 before 37,055 fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The loss dropped WVU’s record to 4-7, and with only a game at Oklahoma State remaining on the schedule Nov. 26, it means the Mountaineers have no chance of attaining bowl eligibility.
Is that the final brick in the wall?
Probably so.
The die appeared to be cast Monday when WVU officials announced that veteran Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, a WVU grad, had been fired. The prime component of his dismissal was giving Brown a contract extension after the WVU coach’s second season at the helm in 2020.
Brown’s Mountaineers posted a 6-4 record that season, culminating with a 24-21 win over Army in the Liberty Bowl.
Was that win significant enough to merit a guaranteed contract of $20 million through the 2022 season? That was the crux of the matter and seemingly the prime reason for Lyon’s dismissal.
So now it appears there is only one game remaining in Brown’s tenure — a meaningless contest at Oklahoma State next week.
What now?
Well, a pair of young players already have placed their names in the transfer portal. Corbin Page, a 6-foot-5, 238-pound true freshman tight end from Spring Valley High School, is leaving after his freshman season. Also, true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad, a 5-10, 185-pound cornerback, is leaving after playing in four games and making three tackles (two unassisted).
Then there’s standout cornerback Charles Woods, who was MIA here Saturday.
“I’ve seen him twice in two weeks,” said Brown.
So apparently they are reading the handwriting on the wall.
To Brown’s credit, he refused to go down without a fight. Although the Wildcats are ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, the Mountaineers didn’t fold.
For example, when K-State jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 11:51 still remaining in the first quarter, WVU fought right back. First, young quarterback Garrett Greene fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
Then the Mountaineers’ defense got involved. Safety Malachi Ruffin stepped in front of K-State quarterback Will Howard’s pass and returned it 43 yards for a TD. But instead of tying the score, WVU trailed 14-13 because place-kicker Casey Legg missed his first extra-point kick of the season.
The Wildcats fought back, however, by scoring consecutive touchdowns and taking a 28-13 lead. But another Greene-to-James touchdown pass in the first half narrowed the score to 35-25.
Although K-State held a 41-25 lead, WVU continued to show its resolve by shutting out the Wildcats in the third quarter. Kansas State and WVU traded TDs in the fourth period to establish the final score of 48-31, K-State.
There obviously was no quit in the Mountaineers or in Brown. But the latter might not have any other choice. He will be WVU’s head coach for at least one more week, but then what?
The answer is looking more and more obvious.