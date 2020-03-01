Now what?
The very last thing West Virginia University’s basketball program needed was another loss.
After all, the Mountaineers already had lost five of their last six games.
That’s why WVU’s home contest against Oklahoma on Saturday in the Coliseum was a make-or-break game. And WVU broke in a big way. The Sooners embarrassed the Mountaineers, rolling up a 21-point second-half lead before finishing with a 73-62 win.
Again, now what?
It’s too late to go back to the drawing board, but that’s what needs to happen.
Just consider two significant facts.
Fact No. 1, WVU is one of the best teams in the country when it comes to playing defense and grabbing rebounds. But, then, there’s Fact No. 2, which exposes the Mountaineers as mediocre at anything involving shooting — two-pointers, 3-pointers or free throws — along with passing and ball-handling.
In this day and age of collegiate basketball, a school’s level of success is going to have a limited ceiling if it has to rely almost solely on defense and rebounding.
That has been the case during the Mountaineers’ last 10 games, which explains why WVU has posted a 3-7 record in that span.
It’s as plain as the numbers in the NCAA official statistics. They provide the tale of the tape.
First, the good.
WVU is the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the land. That’s right, the very best. The Mountaineers grab a whopping 15.0 offensive boards per game.
West Virginia also ranks No. 8 in the nation in rebounding margin with a distinctive plus 8.0 advantage. Want more? WVU ranks No. 12 in total rebounds per game with 40.39. The Mountaineers also rank No. 26 nationally in total rebounds with 1,131 boards.
That is very impressive.
There is no debating that.
The same can be said for the Mountaineers’ vaunted defense. For example, WVU is ranked No. 5 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage defense at .284. The Mountaineers’ overall field goal percentage defense is No. 10 (.384) and their scoring defense is No. 12 (61.7 points).
WVU also ranks No. 34 in turnovers forced (15.89), No. 55 in steals per game (7.8) and No. 58 in total steals.
Now, the bad.
WVU’s scoring offense ranks only No. 205 (70.1 points per game). Assists per game? Just 12.4 for a ranking of No. 232. The Mountaineers’ field-goal percentage is No. 251 (.424).
Then, there are turnovers per game at No. 303 (14.8), 3-point field goal attempts at No. 312 (491), foul-shooting percentage at No. 333 (.637) and 3-point field-goal percentage at No. 334 (.289).
The Mountaineers’ total of made 3-point field goals is No. 337 (142) and 3-point field goals per game is ranked No. 338 (5.1).
All this leads to a rather graphic summary. WVU’s defense and rebounding rank in the Top 15 nationally in six different categories. But the Mountaineers’ offense, passing and ball-handling rank in the 300s in six different categories.
This is a prime example of the polar opposites that exist in WVU’s basketball program. Obviously, this makes the Mountaineers’ one-dimensional. And it really showed against Oklahoma.
The Sooners had four double-figure scorers. WVU had one. Besides that, WVU missed 21 threes and was 10 of 19 at the foul line.
What’s an even bigger problem is it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse. Now, WVU even is losing at home.
Bottom line?
A team can’t win with just defense and rebounding.