Give Shane Lyons a lot of credit.
West Virginia University’s athletic director certainly deserves it.
After a 10-year hiatus, Lyons has swept the dust and cobwebs off the “Backyard Brawl” and breathed new life into the rivalry series between WVU and Pitt.
The result is that the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in newly named Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
And guess who else is coming to dinner.
ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew, that’s who. The well-known and highly watched college football pregame show will go live at 6 p.m. that evening in Pittsburgh with the usual crew of host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack on hand.
It will be the 422nd "College GameDay" road show and its first visit to Pittsburgh since 2005.
So, it was about time.
It also was about time the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt was revived, and it was about time the "College GameDay" show allowed the entire nation to recognize this game for being the intense and longstanding rivalry that it is.
After all, this will be the 105th edition. Think about that. How many colleges in the nation have played 105 football games against their most hated rival?
Any?
Maybe, maybe not.
That’s what makes the Backyard Brawl so special. And "College Gameday’s" presence just makes it even more of an occasion.
And here’s an interesting caveat. Although Pitt holds a strong upper hand in the rivalry, leading 61-40-3 overall, the Mountaineers actually have won the last three matchups, which were played from 2009 to 2011.
That’s not all.
Who knew that the first game in the Backyard Brawl wasn’t played in Morgantown or Pittsburgh? As a matter of fact, the first WVU vs. Pitt game was played in Wheeling in 1895 with the Mountaineers winning 8-0. Fairmont hosted the second WVU-Pitt matchup in 1898.
Here’s another first.
The 1921 edition of the Backyard Brawl actually was the first collegiate football game ever broadcast on radio. As it turns out, a broadcaster named Harold W. Arlin announced Pitt’s 21-13 win over WVU on Pittsburgh AM station KDKA.
The Backyard Brawl will be one of three games WVU will play on Thursday nights this season. The Mountaineers also play Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Then, WVU hosts Baylor at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 in Morgantown.
So, is WVU head coach Neal Brown happy with all these Thursday night games? Not really.
“In all truth, I’d rather not play both those games, especially on the road, within one season, but that is what it is,” said Brown, referring to the Pitt and Virginia Tech contests. “I do think it’s been a benefit to us opening the season with the Backyard Brawl, because when we came back after the bowl game, it was a carrot for the players.”
Indeed, it was.
Take star wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, for example. His grandfather, Garrett Ford Jr., ran roughshod over the Panthers during a lopsided 63-48 victory in 1965. And Ford’s son also played in the Backyard Brawl.
So, that means Ford-Wheaton wants to improve on the family record of 4-2-1.
“As soon as the bowl game ended and we reported back to campus, we were already locked in on Pitt,” he was quoted. “We have a clock that doesn’t stop ticking. Coach Brown says this clock stops for nobody, so you got to get right. You got to get better every day.”
Ford-Wheaton is plenty motivated since he and his WVU teammates never have played in the Backyard Brawl.
“We’ve never played in it before, but the history is still there … we know what it means to this state and this team,” said Ford-Wheaton. “We’ve got to go out there and be ready.”
That shouldn’t be a problem.