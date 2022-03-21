Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. These opinions are blooming like daffodils.
n It appears the “Ides of March” took direct aim at Morgantown.
What other conclusion can anybody reach? I mean, just look at the daily havoc that was wreaked.
It all began on March 13 when West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons flatly turned down any notion of the WVU men’s basketball team playing in the CBI. It didn’t matter that coach Bob Huggins wanted to compete in the pay-for-play tournament.
Then, on March 14, the men’s basketball team wasn’t selected by the NIT -- as expected -- bringing a welcome end to what had been an arduous season.
Also on March 14, the WVU women’s basketball program did get a bid to the WNIT -- for what it’s worth. It didn’t mean much, however, when the WVU administration declined the bid, citing injuries and players entering the transfer portal.
Next, on March 15 -- the actual day of the “Ides of March” -- WVU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune announced he had entered the transfer portal. Then, on March 16, WVU men’s basketball starters Jalen Bridges, a Fairmont native, and Noah Cottrell, a former Huntington Prep star, both entered the transfer portal.
On March 16, WVU women’s basketball star Kari Niblack, a 6-foot-1 senior forward who played in 188 games and scored 1,085 points for the Mountaineers, announced she was entering the transfer portal for her upcoming final season. The women’s team also lost 6-4 sophomore JeAnna Cunningham to the transfer portal.
Had enough?
Too bad. There’s another blockbuster still to come. On March 17, Mike Carey retired as the WVU women’s basketball coach after 21 years at the helm.
It came as a complete surprise to just about everyone, including me. I covered Carey in the West Virginia Conference when he was scoring 30 points per game and putting up 2,000 points in his career at Salem International College.
I covered him some more as Salem-Teikyo’s head men’s basketball coach for 13 seasons as he turned in a record of 288-102 (.738) with his “Last Chance U.” mindset of “encouraging” players.
And yes, I covered him as the WVU women’s coach, on occasion, while Carey compiled an overall 462-254 (.645). His overall coaching record was 735-341 (.683).
I will say this about Carey -- he was the consummate competitor. Nobody played harder, competed harder or coached harder than Mike Carey. I wish him well in his retirement.
Does he seem too young to retire at 63 years old? Well, yeah. After all, I wrote about him as a player and a coach. So no, I’m not entirely sure Carey is done. At least I hope not.
What does need to be done, however, is this month. Remember the old show, “That Was the Week That Was”? That’s what WVU just encountered.
WVU got its “Ides” kicked.
n It was vintage Mick Price.
After longtime Ravenswood High School boys basketball coach lost to Poca 60-32 in the Class AA semifinals at the 108th West Virginia boys basketball state tournament, Price settled in behind the microphone and bared his soul.
“I’m going to admit the biggest mistake I ever made in coaching,” said Price, solemnly. “In 1999, we had an assistant baseball coach at Ravenswood. His name was McKneely. I let him get away.”
The reference was to the father of Poca star Isaac McKneely, who had just scored 26 points against the Red Devils.
It was the best quote of the state tournament.