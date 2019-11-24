MORGANTOWN — Home very well may be where the heart is.
But it isn’t always where the victories reside.
West Virginia University’s football program learned, lived and paid the rent on that premise during the 2019 football season.
Particularly here on Saturday.
When Oklahoma State’s 20-13 win over the Mountaineers before 46,022 fans was complete, it meant WVU didn’t win a single game against Big 12 Conference competition in Milan Puskar Stadium this season.
Not one.
With only a 4:15 p.m. road game at TCU on Friday remaining on WVU’s schedule, this black smudge on Neal Brown’s first season is now indelible.
Yet, Brown was still rather oblivious to that shortcoming when asked about it during his post-game press conference.
“I haven’t thought about it,” he said. Then, Brown added, “Obviously, it’s not good.”
Once the TCU game and the 2019 season are over, Brown will indeed think about this premise. He will think about it a lot. That’s the way Brown is wired.
He cares.
Brown will look back at a home schedule that included early season victories over James Madison, 20-13, and N.C. State, 44-27, and, then, he will realize the Mountaineers didn’t win a game in Mountaineer Field after September 15.
That’s a span of 69 days.
Sixty-nine very long days.
First, there was a loss to Texas, 42-31. Next, Iowa State defeated WVU, 38-14. Then, Texas Tech pummeled the Mountaineers, 38-17, in arguably the worst home performance of the season. And, finally, Oklahoma State’s Cowboys hung on and made a few more plays to leave WVU saddled with the final indignity.
A winless league record at home.
WVU finished 2-4 at home with four consecutive losses to end the campaign. The Mountaineers averaged 19.8 points at home, compared to the opposition’s average of 27.5 points.
What makes the winless Big 12 home record even more difficult to fathom — not to mention swallow — is WVU had a respectable 2-2 record in conference games on the road.
I know, I know.
It doesn’t make sense considering even Las Vegas bookies allow a home-field advantage in their betting lines.
Yet, that’s the case for WVU.
Three of the Mountaineers’ best performances of the season came in a 29-24 road win at Kansas, a 17-14 loss at Baylor and a 24-20 win at Kansas State.
So, how does a school win tough road games, yet lose winnable home games?
That’s a question for the ages.
All I know is it happened to WVU this season.
“Too many missed opportunities,” said Brown “That sums it up.”
He was speaking about the Oklahoma State game, but it also served as an apt reference to the entire home docket. Although there will be plays and series that Brown will recall with no fondness, the first-and-goal sequence vs. Oklahoma State in the second quarter Saturday will stand out like a sore … well, series.
First of all, he thought wideout Sam James scored on the TD pass instead of being down at the one-yard line. Then, Brown thought quarterback Jarret Doege’s sneaked into the end zone on one of his two tries.
At any rate, a first-and-goal turned into a 22-yard field goal by WVU’s Evan Staley and from a momentum standpoint it was easily the most momentous series in the game.
Brown will begin mulling all this over in a couple of weeks and his mind will settle on the winless Big 12 home record.
He won’t let it happen again.