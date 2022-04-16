JT Daniels isn’t the final piece of West Virginia University’s puzzle.
The graduate transfer quarterback is a very significant piece, of course. Just not the last one. WVU head football coach Neal Brown made that very plain recently.
"They know we’re going to add pieces,” said Brown, referring to the Mountaineers’ players. “We have 12 or 13 that have signed who’ll be here in June and then we have another five scholarships open.
“So, 18 guys will be added between now and fall camp. Those 18 guys will have an opportunity to show that they’re ready to play over fall camp.”
The addition of 18 players could make an enormous difference, particularly in areas where the Mountaineers are a bit thin. Positions such as cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers leap to mind.
This will give WVU a very big opportunity to shore up these thin positions, which is precisely what the Mountaineers need.
That is the twin-edged sword that the transfer portal has become. It taketh away -- WVU is more than a little acquainted with that -- yet in this case it also giveth.
What a paradox.
That is the situation Brown has been navigating during spring practice.
"Really, the next two weeks,” said Brown at the beginning of this week, “is a lot of the practice planning is going to be for the quarterbacks.
"So, from an offensive standpoint, other than just getting reps on the new schemes, we've got to put the quarterbacks in some situations where we see what we have. So, a lot of the practice planning is going to be with them in mind.”
That’s because until Daniels joins the team, the Mountaineers are frighteningly young at the quarterback position. There’s redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, but he’s the only current quarterback who even has taken a snap or thrown a pass in a game.
The other two quarterbacks -- redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol -- are totally inexperienced.
That is why Brown made the quarterbacks a priority for the last two weeks of spring practice, culminating in WVU’s spring game on April 23.
Now, are those three quarterbacks going to stick around after Daniels arrives with two years of eligibility? That is very, very doubtful.
Don’t be surprised if Greene is the first to leave for a better opportunity. It also won’t be a shock if Crowder looks elsewhere.
But Marchiol is a different situation. Since he is really a high school senior when it comes right down to it, Marchiol can redshirt during the 2022 season and then spend the 2023 season as Daniels’ backup during the graduate transfer’s final season.
There’s just one flaw in that reasoning. If -- for argument’s sake -- both Greene and Crowder leave before the 2022 season and Marchiol is redshirted, who will be Daniels’ backup?
Strangely enough, WVU could find itself perusing the transfer portal to find a quarterback who wouldn’t mind coming to Morgantown just to be Daniels’ insurance.
The transfer portal can be a coach’s best friend or his worst enemy.
Neal Brown has experienced both edges of that sword.