Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n It appears West Virginia University has dodged a bullet.
A very significant bullet, perhaps.
Since the Pac-12 recently announced it had no plans for expansion and since the so-called “alliance” between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 turned out to be little more than rhetoric, it looks like the Big 12 will remain a Power Five conference.
Group phew.
That means the Mountaineers can stop trying to coerce the ACC into taking WVU into the league as a member. It’s a positive move, considering the Mountaineers were a long-shot, at best.
So, now, instead of a best-case scenario of joining the ACC and a worst-case scenario of being relegated to the American Athletic Conference in the Group of Five, WVU can simply stay put.
That’s good news.
And here’s some more. The Big 12 is being proactive about expansion. Whether the league loses bell-cows Oklahoma and Texas in two years or four, the bottom line is the Big 12 is going to lose them. So, the conference already is talking about replacements.
That’s why the Big 12 has formed an expansion sub-committee. The four-member group includes Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, Kansas chancellor Doug Girod and Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen. The league also hired former WVU quarterback and athletic director Oliver Luck as a consultant.
Meetings involving the Big 12 athletic directors, media and television consultants are supposed to happen this week.
How fast is it moving?
This quickly.
BYU already has jumped to the forefront on the list of prospective new Big 12 members. And, granted, the Cougars do bring a lot to the table. So, for the Big 12, that qualifies as something of a no-brainer.
The only problem with BYU is they have a school policy that dictates no athletic events on Sundays. That would cause scheduling problems for Big 12 schools’ Olympic sports teams.
Otherwise, BYU is a slam-dunk.
The next school in the conversation appears to be UCF. Marshall University fans are a lot more knowledgeable about the Golden Knights than the WVU faithful.
Marshall defeated UCF the first three times they played. But since then, the Knights — based in Orlando, Florida — have won nine straight games vs. the Thundering Herd.
UCF easily ranks among the top five programs in the G5, so the Knights would be a good addition to the Big 12.
From there it’s merely a question of whether the Big 12 would stop after replacing Oklahoma and Texas or continue onward in hopes of further strengthening the league. The latter seems the most appealing.
That could mean the University of Cincinnati, Memphis and/or Houston. They are all good choices, but UC appears to be the leader in that trio. So, the fourth spot could come down to Memphis or Houston.
It appeared Houston would be a natural fit to take Texas’ place, but there are rumors circulating about the Big 12 being concerned over Houston billionaire benefactor Tilman Fertitta.
But at the end of the day, the good news is the Big 12 appears to be on solid ground, which means WVU doesn’t need a new home.
Crisis averted.
n Speaking of conferences …
Wouldn’t it be nice if Marshall could find a new one? Goodness knows the Herd needs one. Although there doesn’t seem to be any light at the end of that tunnel, we still can wish, right?
How about MU and Liberty to the Sun Belt?