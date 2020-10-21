For some inexplicable reason, nobody has connected the dots.
No one inside or outside the state of West Virginia has realized the best defense in college football is being played right here in “Almost Heaven.”
It’s true.
West Virginia University is ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense, yielding only 240.3 yards per game. Trailing the Mountaineers are No. 2 Air Force (241.0 yards), No. 3 Clemson (264.6 yards) and No. 4 Liberty (269.6 yards).
And who rounds out the top five?
Who else?
Marshall University.
The Thundering Herd is allowing 272.8 yards per game.
So, little ol’ West Virginia actually has more schools ranked in the NCAA’s top five total defenses than any other state in the country.
Is it any wonder Marshall is 4-0 and ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll? Or that WVU is 3-1 and knocking on the door at No. 29?
It’s because the defense never rests.
Besides total defense, there are 10 other defensive categories in the NCAA statistics.
- Third-down percentage defense: Marshall is No. 3 and WVU is No. 5.
- Fourth-down percentage defense: MU is No. 19; WVU No. 25.
- First-down defense: WVU, No. 10; MU, No. 17.
- Pass interceptions: WVU No. 7; MU No. 38
- Red zone defense: WVU, No. 3; MU, No. 7.
- Rushing defense: MU, No. 3; WVU, No. 9.
- Scoring defense: MU, No. 3; WVU, No. 11.
- Team passing efficiency defense: WVU, No. 11; MU, No. 15.
- Team sacks: WVU, No. 4; MU, No. 18.
- Team tackles for loss: WVU, No. 8; MU, No. 68.
Those are some impressive numbers. That’s because both of the Mountain State’s only two major colleges possess some impressive performers.
For the Mountaineers, it’s nose tackle Darius Stills. The 6-foot-1, 282-pound senior has truly amazing lateral movement despite his seemingly bulky physique. And it shows in his statistics.
The native of Fairmont, West Virginia, has six solo tackles and four assists for a total of 10 tackles. Stills also has 5.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks, and, yes, he even has one interception.
That’s why Stills was named the 2020 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. Then, Stills proved he deserved it by being named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week for his performance in WVU’s 27-21 double overtime win over Baylor. He also was the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week for that same game.
Then, for the Thundering Herd, it’s seek-and-destroy weak-side linebacker Tavante Beckett. Although undersized at 5-10, 214 pounds, the senior has played with the ferocity of a Tasmanian Devil.
The native of Chesapeake, Virginia, has made 14 solo tackles and is credited with 20 assists for a total of 34 tackles. Beckett has 3.0 tackles for loss, including one sack, along with three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
He, too, has received several accolades based on his performances. Beckett’s honors include being selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week, as well as a pair of Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week awards.
So, there it is.
No state in the Union has college teams playing better defense than West Virginia.
The irony of that distinction is we West Virginians always have been known for being rather defensive about our home state.
But now?
It is a source of pride.
Doesn’t that feel good for a change?