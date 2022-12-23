It’s becoming more difficult to evaluate recruiting classes in college football.
The reason?
Obviously, it’s the transfer portal.
That means there could be some changes here and there although National Signing Day has come and gone. As it stands, West Virginia University signed 17 prospects — all prep players — and two transfers for a total of 19.
As usual, the Mountaineers’ recruiting class was in the top 40 of the 247Sports.com’s rankings, finishing No. 39. Among Big 12 Conference members, WVU ranked seventh. Texas led the way with the No. 1 class in the Big 12, ranking No. 3 overall. Following Texas were No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 18 TCU, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 29 Kansas State and No. 31 Baylor.
Following No. 39 WVU were No. 42 Iowa State, No. 63 Oklahoma State and No. 76 Kansas.
An interesting aside is UTSA was ranked No. 58 as it moves up to the AAC.
The Sun Belt Conference, however, was a bit more difficult to decipher. For example, Marshall University finished all the way down at No. 9 in the recruiting rankings among the league’s 14 schools. That’s because the Thundering Herd signed just eight prep prospects and one transfer.
Why merely eight?
It’s because Marshall and head coach Charles Huff are so active in the transfer portal.
That’s why the Sun Belt’s recruiting — surprisingly enough — was led by Arkansas State, which ranked No. 75 overall in the 247Sports.com’s ranking. Following the Red Wolves were Appalachian State (No. 78), Southern Miss (No. 85), Louisiana (No. 86), Georgia State (No. 98), Georgia Southern (No. 99), Troy (No. 102), South Alabama (No. 106), Marshall (No. 116), Texas State (No. 120), Coastal Carolina (No. 123), James Madison (No. 132), Louisiana-Monroe (No. 133) and, lastly, Old Dominion (No. 156).
The interesting part is both WVU and Marshall appeared to help themselves with their 2023 recruiting classes.
The Mountaineers, for example, signed a pair of four-star wide receivers in Rodney Gallagher, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, from nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania; and Traylon Ray, 6-1, 186 pounds. Considering WVU lost four wideouts — Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, who declared for the NFL, and Kaden Prather and Reese Smith — those two 4-star prospects are huge acquisitions.
That’s especially true of Gallagher, who is a tremendous overall athlete who had Division I offers in basketball. Although Gallagher never has played wide receiver, his natural athleticism and running ability makes him a perfect slot-receiver.
Don’t be surprised if Gallagher is an instant star at WVU.
Two other key acquisitions for WVU are a pair of Kent State transfers in wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller.
As for Marshall, its initial recruiting was aimed at need. That’s why the Herd signed safety Ahmere Foster (5-10, 155 pounds) and cornerbacks Caleb Clark-Glover (5-11, 170) and C.J. Davis (6-foot, 175).
The need component continued with edge rusher Beni Tshita (6-3, 243), tight end Tracy Stephens (6-5, 240), offensive tackle Shawn Rouse (6-5, 260) and legacy linebacker Jaden Yates (6-1, 220), whose father, Max, was a seek-and-destroy linebacker for the Herd. Another important addition is former Cabell Midland High School star J.J. Davis. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back could be an important addition to MU’s secondary.
All in all, it appears both WVU and Marshall did a nice job of filling holes and recruiting for need.
Now, back to the bowl games.