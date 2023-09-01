Let’s call it “Bunny Ears & Blowout.”
That’s an appropriate title for the West Virginia University and Marshall University opening games.
The Mountaineers play seventh-ranked Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC in Beaver Stadium at State College, Pennsylvania. Although this once was a heated rivalry, it will be the first time WVU and Penn State have played since October 24, 1992 – 31 years ago.
Meanwhile, Marshall is opening its season by hosting the little-known Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. A rout is heavily expected.
There’s no doubt which game is the more compelling contest. In fact, it’s no contest. When one game is nationally televised with a sellout crowd of 106,000 expected and the other isn’t even a blip on the radar … well, it speaks volumes.
Which brings us to WVU coach Neal Brown and his hilarious take on this huge game.
"To me, this is what it's all about,” Brown said. “When you play on NBC or ABC or CBS, I always think about my grandparents' house in Gravel Switch, Kentucky (population 1,020). You've got 'bunny ears' to get those games. If anybody out in the sticks in West Virginia still has 'bunny ears,' they can get NBC.”
Brown, of course, was referring to what we called “rabbit ears” that sat atop the television set and helped bring a TV signal into homes. They would qualify as antiques now.
"Some of the young guys in this room don't even know what the hell I'm talking about,” Brown said with a laugh. “But any time you play on national television, it's an opportunity. It's a great opportunity. It's why you get in the profession. This is why you want to play big-time football. It's for opportunities like this."
It is indeed an opportunity for WVU, considering the Mountaineers are a 21-point underdog.
Yet, believe it or not, there is still intrigue. Since Penn State coach James Franklin declined to name his starting quarterback or release a depth chart, Brown followed suit. When asked if he had decided to publicly announce his starting quarterback, Brown answered, “No. We went this far. We might as well let it roll.”
Besides not revealing his starting quarterback, Franklin also declined to divulge a two-deep depth chart. It comes as no surprise that Brown followed suit and also refused to reveal a depth chart.
"Depth charts are going to have 'or' in them or whatever,” Brown said. “We should mandate injury reports for the game. I would be in favor of that. They ask me, in my opinion, I would be all for mandatory depth charts and mandatory injury reports. But until everybody does it, it's not fair or balanced.
"But I really think that's the way it should be done. We're moving more and more towards a professional model. And the NFL does that. I think that's the way college sports should be. But until everybody does it, we're putting ourselves at a competitive disadvantage."
Yes, indeed.
It’s a combination of gamesmanship and being amateurish. Marshall didn’t divulge a two-deep depth chart, either. But that’s probably the only factor that WVU and MU have in common as they head into their opening games.
Marshall routed Norfolk State, 55-3, in the 2022 opening game. There’s no reason to think the 2023 opener will be any closer.
As for WVU, look for the Mountaineers to battle to a respectable 37-24 loss.