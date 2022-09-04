The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web Chuck Landon icon blox
Buy Now

Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 55, Norfolk State 3

n OFFENSE: A — What more can anybody say? Fifty-five points, 33 first downs and 612 yards total offense is pretty darned strong. Running backs Ethan Payne (113 yards) and Khalan Laborn (102 yards) both rushed for more than 100 yards. Quarterback Henry Colombi completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards. Basically, MU’s offense did whatever it wanted whenever it wanted.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you