There are no ifs, ands or buts about it.
West Virginia University must get its running game in gear to have any chance of defeating No. 15 Virginia Tech at noon Saturday in Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field.
The Mountaineers simply can’t beat the defensive-oriented Hokies with a one-dimensional offense. And that has been the case, so far. Which means WVU has to find a way to get star running back Leddie Brown untracked.
In two games, Brown has 32 carries for only 104 yards. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound senior is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry and just 52.0 yards per game.
The Mountaineers simply can’t win with that sort of production. So, what’s the answer? More physicality up-front by the offensive line.
It has become a must.
“We have to continue to improve on our physicality,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “It’s still not where we need it to be. Virginia Tech does a good job of keeping it simple for their linebackers and they play downhill. Their defensive line is tough. They hold double teams very well. They’re really good using their hands and getting off individual blocks.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us without a doubt. We have to get better. They’re good players and do a really good job within their scheme, but we have to get better. Fundamentally, we have to get more physical up front and that’s a challenge for us this week.”
It’s going to be a challenge nearly every week. Particularly since the Hokies use much the same strategy on its defensive front as Maryland used to stymie WVU’s offense. Namely, manning the “B” gap with large defensive linemen.
“It’s in their package,” said Brown. “Virginia Tech got after North Carolina pretty good up front. So I don’t think they’re going to necessarily watch our film and say, ‘Hey we have to do something different.’ They have in their package the same front Maryland played and I anticipate seeing that.”
Let’s call this game what it is – a “must” win. Can the Mountaineers do it? Yes. WVU will win, 20-17.
Meanwhile at Marshall University, star quarterback Grant Wells hopes he has a sore right shoulder next Monday.
Why?
It’s because that means Wells would have thrown a lot of passes when the Thundering Herd hosts East Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
That certainly was the case after Wells threw 37 passes in just the first half vs. N.C. Central a week ago. That’s why Wells had a close relationship with a bag of ice on Monday.
"Definitely,” he said. “Definitely felt it a little bit on Monday."
But was it a good hurt?
"Yeah,” said Wells with a grin. “I'm definitely not going to complain about that. When you run 101 plays, you're going to have that many pass attempts, I guess."
It’s doubtful, however, if that will be a concern this week. Instead, this matchup has all the earmarks of a defensive battle. Ask anyone. How about MU head coach Charles Huff?
“Our defenses are similar,” he said.
Or, how about MU running back Rasheen Ali?
"Their defense is identical to our defense,” said the redshirt freshman, who leads MU in rushing with 104 yards on 22 carries. “They're physical. They're downhill. When they blitz they're not stopping their feet, they're coming.
“So, I think playing them is just like playing our defense. So, I think we'll be ready. We play against our defense every day, so I don't think it will be any difference. I think we'll be prepared."
Ali makes a good point.
MU will win, 24-21, in a defensive battle.
Record: 3-1
--30--