It doesn’t matter if Jared Bartlett is pursuing a ball-carrier or being interviewed.
West Virginia University’s standout defender treats both the same.
He cuts right to the chase. For example, when Bartlett — a redshirt sophomore who is WVU’s starting Bandit on defense — was asked about Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers, he didn’t mince any words.
“Quinn Ewers is a talented quarterback,” said the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Bartlett. “I don’t know what his injury information is. If he plays, then he plays.”
Next, Bartlett was asked about the Longhorns’ backup quarterback Hudson Card, who has been playing in Ewers’ place.
“What I know about Hudson Card, he’s a pretty good quarterback as well,” remarked Bartlett. “If he plays, he plays. Our game plan is not going to change.”
The give and take continued as Bartlett was asked what kind of challenge Texas would present Saturday night.
“Just next on the schedule,” he replied.
Then Bartlett was asked about Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.
“I’m familiar with Bijan,” said Bartlett with a smile. “Like I said, it’s just next on the schedule.”
Bartlett wasn’t trying to be coy. He’s simply a guy who shoots straight from the shoulder and allows his actions to speak for him.
The bottom line is Bartlett might be a key individual on WVU’s defense when it takes on the University of Texas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin, Texas.
In the meantime, here are some points to ponder.
- Pay attention to what happens on the Mountaineers’ first possession. In Texas’ last three games, it has given up points to its opponent on the opening possession.
- WVU has one of the best fourth-down offenses in the country. The Mountaineers have converted 9 of 10 fourth-down situations and rank No. 5 in the nation in that category. By the way, Texas Tech went 6 for 8 on fourth downs last week in a win over Texas.
- WVU leads the series 6-5. In Austin at Darrell Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, WVU leads the series 4-2. And in the last matchup, WVU won 31-23 in Morgantown.
That is why I am ignoring the spread that has Texas favored by 9 1/2 points. I’m calling for the Mountaineers to defeat the Longhorns 30-27.
As for Marshall, the Thundering Herd is still trying to put the huge upset win at Notre Dame behind them.
“The expectation is you win one big game,” said head coach Charles Huff, “then you’re supposed to win them all.”
Obviously, that’s not true because Marshall is on a two-game losing streak heading into a rainy matchup vs. Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
One of the problems has been tackling on defense.
“When you break it down,” said Huff, “we have some issues on defense. We’ve been able to stop the run. Now we have to be able to get off the field on third down.
“We had these issues in August. We were just able to make it manageable. The issues that we have are not new issues.”
Despite those issues and despite the rainy weather, look for Marshall to get back on the winning track.
The Herd will win 27-21.