Wyatt Milum has come of age.
To drive a car?
Well, yeah.
But the former Spring Valley High School star also has come of age when it comes to driving a defensive end off the line of scrimmage.
Just ask Neal Brown.
West Virginia University’s third-year coach was so ecstatic over Milum’s performance in the Mountaineers’ 38-31 win over Iowa State, Brown honored him this week.
“Our offensive lineman of the week and I thought he played extremely physical, played hard,” said Brown during his weekly media conference on Tuesday. “He had eight knockdowns and he was the most productive lineman. And that was Wyatt Milum.
“As a true freshman starting against Iowa State, that was an impressive performance.”
Indeed, it was.
Not bad for a right tackle playing in only his eighth collegiate game.
But it’s not just Milum. The Mountaineers’ entire offensive line — including junior right guard Doug Nester, also a Spring Valley alum — has risen to the occasion recently.
“We are playing the way it should be played,” said Brown. “We’re being much more physical at the point of contact. We’re straining to finish blocks. I think we cleaned some things up, schematically, during the bye week. From a protection stand-point, we’ve been able to help our tackles. That has been a benefit.
“Run game-wise, we’re doing a better job with the details — consistently. We had some times early in the year where we did our footwork correctly or we had our hands in the correct spots or we had our eyes where they should be. But we didn’t do it consistently. Now, we are doing it at a much higher percentage the right way. They’re playing better.”
And, then, there’s the really good news.
“The good thing about that group,” pointed out Brown, “if you look at it is: sophomore, junior, sophomore, junior and, then, (true) freshman. So, there’s a lot of football left to be played with that group.”
Indeed, there is.
That includes this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when WVU hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State in Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field. So, can the Mountaineers extend their winning streak to three in a row?
I say, yes.
WVU will win, 30-27.
As for Marshall University, it faces some obstacles at 6 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic. For starters, there’s quarterback N’Kosi Perry, 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, who transferred from Miami (Fla.).
Perry has completed 132 of 219 passes (.603) for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has rushed for four TDs.
Next, there’s running back Johnny Ford — all 5-5, 175 pounds of him. MU fans may remember when he played against the Herd for South Florida in a bowl game. Anyway, Ford has gained 496 yards on 77 carries (6.4 yards per attempt) with four TDs.
“This week is really going to be a challenge,” said MU head coach Charles Huff, “because Perry is athletic-enough to move around and he keeps his eyes downfield. He can hit some big plays on scramble drills, which we’re going to have to be prepared for.
“And their running back — Ford — is just kind of Mr. Electric. They find ways to get him the football in space and he has the juice to take it the distance.”
As if that’s not enough to worry about, MU also has to deal with FAU’s offense lining up in “The Pistol” formation.
“The Pistol has generated from many, many moons ago, which was really just the triple-option under center,” said Huff. “You’ve got the dive, you’ve got the pitch, you’ve got the quarterback run.
“And really that is what ‘The Pistol’ has created. It limits you some in your defensive alignments. So, we’re just going to have to adjust some of our base rules and base concepts. It’s going to create a little bit of a challenge. We’re going to have to be sound on both sides to have success.”
Look for MU to win, 28-24.