Is there anything more exciting, more enticing, more entertaining to a college football fan than a quarterback battle?
No way. No chance. No how.
That’s particularly the case during spring practice because the fans know the QB battle is going to rage unabated through the preseason camp.
Welcome to West Virginia University fans’ world.
They are witnessing an epic battle between junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol.
Probably the only person who is enjoying it more is Mountaineers coach Neal Brown.
"Where we're at right now,” he said, “is one of them will have a good day or maybe two in a row, then the other one will show up. ... Even if one of them goes on a hot streak for a week, we're not going to make our decision based off one hot week.
"This is going to be a deal that goes through the summer and into fall camp. And I feel, like I said, decision-making time at the end of the year, watching those guys over the last three or four weeks ... I felt really good about what direction we needed to go and I felt like with the direction we needed to go we had two really good candidates.”
Even better.
This way fans get to enjoy this QB competition for months instead of weeks.
"Both guys can win games in the Big 12,” Brown said. “Through nine practices, this really confirmed my thoughts from back in November.
"They're up and down, as far as competition. Who has a good day? Who has the better day? It's going to be a long approach. This is something we're going to look at spring practice from an entirety and, then, we carry it in the summer and, then, through the first couple of weeks of fall camp."
So, how’s it going?
"Nicco is more of a strong runner,” Brown said. “Garrett is more of a fast runner. But they're both really talented. And they're both inexperienced. Garrett has more experience than Nicco. So, their good looks really good.
"Nicco hit an RPO [run-pass option] on a post route that he hit him in stride. He put the ball on the belly. The defense gave him a 'throw' look and he put it on them right in stride -- touchdown, big play.
"Threw a 'go' ball today like 45, 50 yards to Devin Carter ... hit him on the stride. Devin never broke stride. Hit it. Just two beautiful plays.”
That’s the upside. But, as usual, there’s also a downside.
"Nicco is always learning,” Brown said. “He made a huge error in a two-minute situation. We had a couple of turnovers one day that definitely could have been avoided.
"Garrett had a great touchdown to C.J. Donaldson on a route out of the backfield -- hit him in stride. He had a huge run play one day where he used his speed and made a couple of guys miss in the open field. He threw a touchdown pass.
"But he also probably took a sack. He got a grounding penalty that he shouldn't have gotten. He escaped too fast and ran right into a blitzer.”
So, there it is. Up and down, to and fro, highlights and low lights.
"There are some ups and downs,” Brown said. “But I will say this and I wouldn't say this if I didn't feel it ... I am excited about what both of them can do.
"Because their really good stuff is really good. And we're at a point, too, where we're trying to put them in situations where if they screw up, at least we're learning. And we're trying not to make the same mistake."
Does it get any better than that in spring football?
Why, it’s “Almost Heaven.”