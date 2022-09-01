PITTSBURGH — C.J. Donaldson needs to play more.
There, I said it.
Somebody needed to speak up.
I mean, just look at what the 6-foot-2, 240-pound true freshman did during the seven times he was on the field during West Virginia University’s 38-31 loss to Pitt in the “Backyard Brawl” here at Acrisure Stadium Thursday night.
The first time Donaldson touched the ball in his collegiate career, the running back raced 44 yards on a third-and-1 play to Pitt’s 10-yard line. That set up a touchdown pass from new WVU quarterback J.T. Daniels to Bryce Ford-Wheaton on a fade route in the left side of the end zone.
Talk about a debut.
But then a very odd thing happened. Donaldson inexplicably vanished. Poof! He disappeared into the thin Pittsburgh air, which is a fairly unusual feat for a 240-pound football player.
Yet that’s what happened.
Donaldson was nowhere to be found for the remaining 12:45 of the second quarter. Why? Good question. Goodness knows, it certainly looked like the muscular youngster from Florida should be playing.
Well, guess what?
Donaldson proved it in the second half.
With 13:16 remaining in the third quarter, Donaldson entered the game with the Mountaineers’ punt return team and promptly blocked a kick by Pitt punter Sam Vander Harr. It was recovered by WVU’s Hershey McLaurin at the 19-yard line, and McLaurin returned it another 14 yards to the 5-yard line.
So, what time was it?
“Donaldson Time,” of course.
On the very next play, the bruising freshman carried several Pitt players for 5 yards into the end zone for a touchdown with 13:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Let’s review.
Donaldson touched the football three times, resulting in a 44-yard run that set up a touchdown, a blocked punt and a 5-yard battering ram of a run for a touchdown.
Not bad for a kid’s collegiate debut, huh?
Donaldson did make a cameo appearance with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter, gaining 1 yard on a carry. But wait a minute. The kid wasn’t finished yet.
This time with only 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Donaldson got loose for a 20-yard run. Besides that, a frustrated Pitt defender grabbed Donaldson’s face mask and was assessed an additional 15 yards for the penalty.
And he still wasn’t done.
With 11:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Donaldson raced 39 yards up the middle, which helped set up Daniels’ 1-yard touchdown sneak for a touchdown with 10:37 left in the final period.
That means in Donaldson’s collegiate debut he rushed seven times for 125 yards and a touchdown. He averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per carry.
And just think, this kid was playing high school football in Florida this time last year.
What a coming out party Donaldson had here on Thursday night.
A star was born.