INDIANAPOLIS — This will be a first.
Who would have ever guessed that?
West Virginia University’s Bob Huggins has defeated Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim as a coach. Why, Huggs even has beaten Boeheim as a player.
And, yes, Boeheim has returned the favor. And then some. The 76-year-old coach has won 13 of the last 14 times the Orangemen and Mountaineers have played each other.
In fact, Syracuse leads the series by a lopsided 34-16 margin.
Yet, there remains one circumstance that never has occurred in the long, 50-year history of this rivalry. WVU and Syracuse never have squared off in an NCAA Tournament.
Never ever.
Until today.
The No. 3 seeded Mountaineers will take on 11th-seeded Syracuse at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in Midwest Region second-round action of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse here.
And if the circumstances surrounding this particular game weren’t unique enough, add in the fact that Boeheim’s son, Buddy, is the Orangemen’s star player.
That means the Mountaineers are going to be double-teamed by the Boeheims. But does that even faze Huggins? Not one iota.
He has known the Boeheims — father and son — so long, Huggins refers to the elder Boeheim as “Bo” and reminisces about Buddy with such memories as, “I remember when he was a little kid ... a little, little kid.”
That’s why Huggins vs. Boeheim is the very definition of “friendly competition.”
It all started in 1976 when Boeheim was a first-year coach at Syracuse, who had won his season opener, but then had to play WVU in Springfield, Massachusetts. That became Boeheim’s first loss with the Orangemen, losing to a Mountaineer team led by Tony Robertson, Maurice Robinson and a guard named Huggins, who was WVU’s third-leading scorer that day.
So, does Huggs ever remind Boeheim of that game?
“Every time I see him,” replied Huggins during a Zoom meeting on Saturday. “I bring it up; he doesn’t want to talk about it. Yeah, that was a big comeback for us. We were down and made a big run at the end.”
Huggins also recalls another anecdote from that game.
“Maurice (Robinson) got fouled,” said Huggins. “Coach (Joedy) Gardner said, ‘Go to the line.’ The ref said, ‘You aren’t the shooter.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ And the referee said, ‘You aren’t a Black guy.’ So, Maurice went to the line and made two.”
As for Boeheim, he simply says, “He (Huggins) was a smart player. ... He was a good player.”
The stories and anecdotes never end when Huggins and Boeheim are together. Yes, Syracuse leads the series big and a win Sunday would match the longest winning streak in the series at six games.
But does that intrude on their friendship?
Of course not.
“West Virginia is a really good basketball team,” said Boeheim. “They have better shooting than they’ve had at West Virginia for a while. We haven’t played them, but I’ve watched them play the last few years. They’ve been a physical, really good pressure defense team.
“They haven’t been as good offensively as they are this year. They are a really, really good offensive basketball team. Again, they present a tremendous challenge to us.”
And Syracuse?
“Well, obviously, their zone,” said Huggins, referring to Boeheim’s infamous 2-3 zone defense. “He does such a great job of changing it up. When you start attacking a certain area, he does a great job of making adjustments.”
That sets the stage.
Big East member vs. former Big East member. Friend vs. friend. Father and son vs. old friend. And it is all happening for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament.
It’s about time.