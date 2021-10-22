On paper, it appears to be a “Perfect Storm.”
West Virginia University desperately needs to get its sputtering rushing attack kicked started.
Anybody got any jumper cables?
Meanwhile, TCU is in the midst of an uncharacteristic slump at stopping the run, ranking only No. 120 in the nation while yielding 210 yards rushing per game.
So, the Mountaineers’ game against TCU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Amon Carter Stadium at Fort Worth, Texas, seems like a God-send for struggling WVU.
Or is it?
This game is more than a little bit hard to wrap a mind around. For example, Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown actually is 2-0 against TCU’s Gary Patterson, which is rather surprising on the surface. After all, Patterson is recognized nationally as one of the most outstanding defensive coaches in captivity.
Yet, the Mountaineers defeated TCU in 2019, 20-17, and again in 2020, 24-6.
Ready for some more confounding information?
TCU also appears to be WVU starting quarterback and resident fan-base whipping boy Jarret Doege’s preferred opponent.
Just look at their history.
In WVU’s victory in 2020, the beleaguered Doege actually completed 19 of 26 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Besides that, Doege also ran for an additional TD.
Surprised?
Wait, there’s more.
In 2019, Doege threw the game-winning pass vs. the Horned Frogs, connecting on a 35-yard strike to wide receiver Isaiah Esdale with only 2:10 remaining.
So, this series is absolutely loaded with contradictions. And all that does is make this particular game even more difficult to get a handle on, not to mention predict a score.
Simply put, all bets seem to be off in this series.
Oh, sure, TCU is listed as a 4.5-point favorite, but after reviewing the recent history of this series is anyone really ready to hang their ballcap on that?
Not me.
That’s why this game appears to be a toss-up. Particularly in light of the fact that WVU is coming off a bye week, which means the Mountaineers had nearly two weeks to prepare.
So, just exactly how did WVU make use of the bye week and the extra time to recoup?
“Well, I think you’re looking for solutions,” said Brown. “I think that’s it as much as anything. You go back and do a lot of self-scouting during the bye week. You evaluate what you’ve done well. And, then, where we’ve made mistakes.
“I think that’s probably the most important thing — schematically, personnel-wise, whatever. You say, ‘Okay, we’ve made these mistakes. How do we correct them? And how do we avoid them?’ “
The latter, in particular, is noteworthy.
And that goes for both WVU and TCU. They’re in “avoidance” mode. That’s because WVU has lost three games in a row, while TCU has dropped three of its last four.
So, it’s not just about winning, it’s also about not losing.
With the Mountaineers coming off a bye week and having a chance to regroup, I like their chances.
WVU will beat TCU, 27-24.